Vivek Ramaswamy's Car Crash Controversy, Explained

Beyond Vivek Ramaswamy's rivalry with Nikki Haley, the newcomer's 2024 presidential campaign has raised quite a few eyebrows. In October 2023, the GOP hopeful claimed he had a showdown with rowdy protesters while making the rounds in Iowa. However, the police's version of events took a serious detour from Ramaswamy's script. According to his team, two protesters were throwing verbal punches at the Republican candidate over his comments against aid for Ukraine, per Associated Press.

Allegedly, the protesters then jumped into their car and rammed it against Ramaswamy's unoccupied campaign car before fleeing the scene. His team reported the incident to the police, stating that no one was injured during the ordeal (via HuffPost). In response to these reports, police said they arrived at a coffee shop in Grinnell, Iowa. The driver, a 22-year-old woman, told officials that she had accidentally hit Ramaswamy's vehicle while backing out of a parking spot. While the woman was issued a summons for the traffic violation, police maintained that the accident had no connection to protesting actions, per a media release posted on Facebook.

Despite the corroborated police story, Ramaswamy and his campaign team maintained that the minor collision was indeed a targeted attack. Ramaswamy's spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin, told the Associated Press: "Prior to the protestors ramming their car they continually laid on the horn, flipped staff off and screamed expletives (it appeared in efforts to create commotion.)" In the face of conflicting accounts, Ramaswamy's latest political saga became quite the head-scratcher.