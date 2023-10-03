Why 2024 Presidential Hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy Was Slammed For Joining TikTok

It looks like Vivek Ramaswamy is trying to find the formula for TikTok fame. As the 2024 presidential election nears, candidates are looking for any way to break through the clutter and appeal to voters. For the pharmaceutical millionaire, it looks like social media is his next campaign tactic.

Ramaswamy's account on TikTok was a topic of discussion at the second GOP presidential debate. The video app was founded by a Chinese company and has been a hot topic in the political world due to concerns about data privacy. As of February 2023, TikTok has been banned on mobile devices belonging to government employees. Therefore, it surprised Ramaswamy's critics to see someone aiming for the highest office in the nation indulging in the controversial app.

In the past decade, politicians being active on social media has become commonplace. Just take former President Donald Trump and his complicated relationship with Twitter. His tweets, which made for some meme-worthy moments, were even hallmarked as evidence in his federal indictments. Trump's Twitter fingers aided in landing him with criminal charges linked to attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election (per Axios). But it appears these risks haven't stopped Ramaswamy from taking the leap on social media, with the help of influencers to boot.