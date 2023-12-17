Inside Pax And Brad Pitt's Relationship Today

When Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, it left Hollywood in a state of shock. The actors were parents to six kids, which included a blend of three adopted children and three biological children. One of their children includes Pax Jolie-Pitt who was adopted by Jolie in 2007 and formally adopted by Pitt just a year later. At just 3 years old, he was adopted from an orphanage in Vietnam. Jolie hoped to provide the young child with a loving family and a life of stability. "It will take him a while to realize he has a family, that his new life is permanent and it won't keep changing," she told Hello! after bringing him home. Part of that large family unit included Pitt as a loving father.

However, following the couple's split and messy custody battle, reports of the fractured family began leaking to the press. Rumors soon circulated that the six Jolie-Pitt children began taking sides, and there have been plenty of rumors that Pax and his father have been estranged since the split. Between sources leaking stories to the press and one scathing message to his father, here's everything we know about where their stands relationship today.