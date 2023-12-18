Inside Kelly Osbourne's Life As A Mom To Her Son Sidney

In late 2022, Kelly Osbourne gave birth to her son Sidney, who she shares with her partner, Sid Wilson. As a new mom, Osbourne was delighted by her newfound ability to multitask while caring for her son. She was also astonished by the deep emotion she felt for her child. "I love him more than I ever thought I was capable of loving," Osbourne informed Fox News. "It's the most incredible feeling in the world."

The TV personality has also been candid about the anxieties of being responsible for a child. While she worries about making mistakes, as a new parent, Osbourne accepts that they're a learning experience. However, she's mostly focused on the excitement of watching her son grow and reach milestones like learning to crawl. Osbourne is also thrilled by their deepening bond, noting that her son reaches out every time he sees her. Like many moms, Osbourne has observed that it's difficult being away from her baby. In February 2023, she went back to work. After a hard day of separation, she was fortunate to be able to take Sidney to work with her the next day.

On November 6, 2023, Osbourne posted a photo of Sidney in the bath, along with birthday wishes for her son as he was turning one. "To watch you grow, learn and become a little man is the greatest joy I have ever felt," she wrote. "The most magical bond I have ever experienced is the bond I feel with you."