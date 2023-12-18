Inside Kelly Osbourne's Life As A Mom To Her Son Sidney
In late 2022, Kelly Osbourne gave birth to her son Sidney, who she shares with her partner, Sid Wilson. As a new mom, Osbourne was delighted by her newfound ability to multitask while caring for her son. She was also astonished by the deep emotion she felt for her child. "I love him more than I ever thought I was capable of loving," Osbourne informed Fox News. "It's the most incredible feeling in the world."
The TV personality has also been candid about the anxieties of being responsible for a child. While she worries about making mistakes, as a new parent, Osbourne accepts that they're a learning experience. However, she's mostly focused on the excitement of watching her son grow and reach milestones like learning to crawl. Osbourne is also thrilled by their deepening bond, noting that her son reaches out every time he sees her. Like many moms, Osbourne has observed that it's difficult being away from her baby. In February 2023, she went back to work. After a hard day of separation, she was fortunate to be able to take Sidney to work with her the next day.
On November 6, 2023, Osbourne posted a photo of Sidney in the bath, along with birthday wishes for her son as he was turning one. "To watch you grow, learn and become a little man is the greatest joy I have ever felt," she wrote. "The most magical bond I have ever experienced is the bond I feel with you."
Kelly Osbourne puts Sidney's needs first
Before Sidney was born, Kelly Osbourne's parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, advised her that once she became a mom, her life would be focused on her child. Osbourne has taken this guidance to heart, telling "Today," "My whole life revolves around him, and now I understand what the word 'purpose' really means." In addition, Osbourne has also been having fun with Sidney, celebrating holidays with him. For Halloween 2023, Osbourne dressed her son as a skunk and a clown. In addition, she celebrated Sidney's first birthday party with a Halloween-themed party. On Instagram, Osbourne also shared other special family moments, like Sidney's first experience playing in the snow.
Motherhood was on Osbourne's mind well before her pregnancy. In June 2021, the TV Personality explained that while she was eager to have children, her struggles with addiction delayed that decision. "I would have been no kind of mother at all because I was that crazy addict who was like, 'Oh I will just stop doing drugs when I get pregnant because I have to,'" she told "Red Table Talk." Months before this appearance, Osbourne had shared on Instagram that she had relapsed after four years of sobriety. She also noted that she was committed to seeking help. In May 2022, soon after Osbourne announced her pregnancy, she also celebrated a year of being sober.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne revealed information about Sidney before Kelly Osbourne was ready
In the months leading up to Sidney's birth, Kelly Osbourne kept her pregnancy out of the spotlight by spending the majority of her time at home with her dad, Ozzy Osbourne. After being body-shamed as a teen, Osbourne was concerned about being targeted with negative comments as her pregnancy progressed. After Sidney was born, Kelly also felt self-conscious about her postpartum body. "I 100% caved into losing the baby weight," she informed Fox News. "I'm happy I lost it, but it was because I didn't want to be picked on."
During her pregnancy, Osbourne had wanted to keep her baby's sex private. However, she noted that Ozzy was so enthusiastic he routinely told people, including members of the media, that she was having a boy. Ozzy, who is known as "Papa" to his grandchildren, has a close relationship with Sidney. Besides holding and playing with his only grandson, Osbourne has commented that Ozzy even says Sidney's name when he talks in his sleep.
After Sidney was born, Sharon Osbourne was also excited about her new grandchild, and she announced his arrival on "The Talk." While Sharon explained on the show that she couldn't share photos of the baby without Osbourne's permission, she did unintentionally divulge Sidney's name. Soon after, Osbourne explained in an Instagram post that she would provide info about her baby when she was ready.