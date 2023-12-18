Angelina Jolie Was Prepared To Lose Money When She Launched Her Sustainable Fashion Brand

Angelina Jolie explained to Harper's Bazaar what sounds like her big-picture improvement goal with Atelier Jolie, "We are a collective that aims to show that an ethical and sustainable lifestyle isn't a lesser life with limitations." With that larger goal, Jolie is hoping to rework how the garment industry operates. Making clothing can be a process that's damaging to the health of the planet and the people who actually make the clothing, but Jolie is hoping to figure out how to help fix that.

"Can we avoid doing real damage — not only to the earth, but the garment workers?," she asked WSJ. Magazine. "Is it possible that I could go somewhere and enjoy making clothes, enjoy wearing clothes and not hurt anybody? And actually maybe treat people well?" Jolie admitted that she didn't have those answers, but trying to find them is an admirable goal.

How exactly all of that will play out at Atelier Jolie and what form that will take seems a bit up in the air at the moment, considering the recent launch date. Jolie seems well aware that her new business isn't a straightforward fashion line and that it might take a bit for people to figure out quite how Atelier Jolie works, and she's OK with that. "If it's easily explained, it's probably not going to be as fulfilling as it could be," Jolie told WSJ. Magazine, "In my life, I've never been understood right away."