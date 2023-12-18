The Hallmark Stars Tyler Hynes Sees Himself Working With

Tyler Hynes is a veritable Hallmark heartthrob, becoming a network veteran through flicks like "Three Wise Men and a Baby," "Winter in Vail," and "An Unexpected Christmas." The actor has worked with notable names like Andrew Walker and Lacey Chabert through his many made-for-TV movies, naming the network's cast and crew as one of the things Hynes appreciates most about the Hallmark Channel.

With this in mind, it makes sense that the Hallmark star has given some thought to who he'd like to appear alongside in the future. Notably, Hynes mentioned to Digital Journal that he's interested in working with fellow Hallmark star Brooke D'Orsay in the future, but that he'd also love to collaborate with former co-star Erin Krakow again.

"I love working with the Hallmark family of actors," Hynes told My Devotional Thoughts in 2019. He went on to share with FanSided, "The reason why I keep coming back and doing [Hallmark movies] is because everybody on this side of the fence is lovely. It's literally as simple as that."