Peter Porte Unexpectedly Exits Days Of Our Lives

Dimitri Von Leuschner (Peter Porte) was first introduced in the "Days of Our Lives" spinoff series "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem" in 2021, where he was posing as ISA agent Kyle Graham and tried to blackmail the world with city-leveling lasers. However, his plan was thwarted and he was sent to prison.

In May 2023, he turned up on the main show, revealing that his mother was the villain Megan DiMera (Miranda Wilson). The apple didn't fall far — after finding out that if he got married before his 40th birthday, Dimitri would inherit the Von Leuschner fortune, he tricked Gwen Risczech (Emily O'Brien) into marrying him. But, he simultaneously had an affair with Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) which soon turned to love. Scorned when she learned the truth, Gwen left town devastated.

When his past misdeeds caught up with him, Dimitri and Leo went on the run, causing a car accident involving a pregnant Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). A complicated baby swap occurred, making her and her husband EJ DiMera (Daniel Feuerriegel) believe that the infant died. Leo managed to escape, only to get caught, and Dimitri had no choice but to turn himself in so his lover would be freed. Now, he's been sent to a supermax prison for his crimes and portrayer Peter Porte is exiting the soap.