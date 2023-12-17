Patrick Dempsey's Oldest Daughter Grew Up To Be Stunning

Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink are parents to three children: daughter Talula and twin sons Sullivan and Darby. Talula was born on February 20, 2002, and has become a well-mannered and beautiful young woman. "Hopefully, they have the right manners, and when they come back in, and other parents go, 'Oh, your children are very polite,' you're like, 'That's nice to hear.' And you know, [they're] grounded," the "Disenchanted" actor said of his children in an interview with People in 2023.

Talula's parents are incredibly proud of her. "Our firstborn baby girl @taluladempsey is 21 today," Fink wrote on Instagram in February 2023. "How did this happen?! You are a bright and shining force, beautiful inside & out. I love you so much and am beyond proud to be your momma." Talula grew up away from the limelight, but raising children is no easy task, and Patrick told People about the challenges of parenting teenagers. "You need to be around, but they don't want you around because they're fighting for their independence, which they should. They need to find out how they interact in the world, they need to learn those boundaries, they need to make mistakes," he said. "And you need to be there for them and allow them to learn from that." As an adult, Talula has that independence, and she's forging her own path.