Patrick Dempsey's Oldest Daughter Grew Up To Be Stunning
Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink are parents to three children: daughter Talula and twin sons Sullivan and Darby. Talula was born on February 20, 2002, and has become a well-mannered and beautiful young woman. "Hopefully, they have the right manners, and when they come back in, and other parents go, 'Oh, your children are very polite,' you're like, 'That's nice to hear.' And you know, [they're] grounded," the "Disenchanted" actor said of his children in an interview with People in 2023.
Talula's parents are incredibly proud of her. "Our firstborn baby girl @taluladempsey is 21 today," Fink wrote on Instagram in February 2023. "How did this happen?! You are a bright and shining force, beautiful inside & out. I love you so much and am beyond proud to be your momma." Talula grew up away from the limelight, but raising children is no easy task, and Patrick told People about the challenges of parenting teenagers. "You need to be around, but they don't want you around because they're fighting for their independence, which they should. They need to find out how they interact in the world, they need to learn those boundaries, they need to make mistakes," he said. "And you need to be there for them and allow them to learn from that." As an adult, Talula has that independence, and she's forging her own path.
Her parents worked hard to give her a safe environment
Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink have kept their three children out of the public eye. "[It's] very challenging having your children grow up in Hollywood and to be in that environment. When you have children, the environment that they're in will be the most important thing for them and their development," the veteran actor said in his interview with People. "So [we're] trying to keep that a good, calm, loving, safe environment for them."
The "Enchanted" actor also discussed his household with Good Housekeeping in a 2011 interview. He told the publication how the family kept chickens. "We get the eggs, look at the hatchlings, go up to the garden, and see what's growing. It's great for children to see where the food is coming from," he said of their idyllic lifestyle.
Dempsey and Fink raised their children away from the entertainment industry, but how would they feel if they chose this life for themselves? Talula has not made her acting debut, but if she did decide to follow in her father's footsteps, he would be supportive. Her brother, Sullivan Dempsey, has already shown an interest in acting. "I think with your kids, whatever their passion is, you give your support," Patrick told People. "You give them the opportunity to try what they want to try."
Talula has a close relationship with her dad
Talula Fyfe Dempsey has a close relationship with her father, Patrick Dempsey. They have been photographed together several times over the years, and she has even accompanied him to interviews, including one for Parade in 2008. They arrived in his Porsche, with Talula in her car seat upfront with her proud papa. The "Grey's Anatomy" actor spoke about how this was their favorite mode of transport. "My daughter, Talula, loves me to drive her to school in this. She gets to sit next to me. We talk about all kinds of things," he said. "We listen to the news and discuss it ... You want those moments. They go by very quickly, so you try to get them in when you can."
Patrick has also given a glimpse into his relationship with his daughter on social media. In 2020, he celebrated her 18th birthday with an Instagram pic. "What a brilliant, compassionate young woman you have become ... so proud of you. You are beautiful inside and out! Love pops!" he wrote. Patrick also posted the next year to celebrate Talula's birthday, writing, "My little Tee all grown up! I'm so proud of you."
She likes to keep active
Patrick Dempsey is healthy and active and has emphasized the importance of staying fit. "I get up in the morning, I do my workout in the gym at the house, and then I'll play some tennis or something with the kids or do some cycling and try to stay active," he said in his 2023 People interview. This mindset is something he has passed on to his children. In 2007, the People's "Sexiest Man Alive" was photographed taking Talula Dempsey for a ride on her bike in Santa Monica. And in 2008, photos and video emerged of him taking his daughter horse riding.
"They're all athletic, they like to move," he told People of his children. "They are all very disciplined on that, and you just try to instill the right values." But having three children also means their household can be chaotic. "With three children, everyone is running around trying to get them to sporting events or school activities, getting them prepped for college or all that," he told Entertainment Tonight in a 2018 interview when discussing the importance of taking time to be with his wife, Jillian Fink.
Her last year of school was a challenge
Talula Fyfe Dempsey is finished with school, but her last year of high school was in 2020, and the COVID-19 pandemic presented a unique challenge.
"The isolation for them and the lack of socialization is really challenging, especially senior year. My poor daughter missed everything," Patrick Dempsey said in an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." "And that's the only reason you go back, senior year, is [for the] proms. It's the victory lap, you celebrate your education — and [she had] none of it." Luckily for Talula, technology still allowed her to connect with her besties, even if it was not the prom she had initially envisioned. "We did a mock sort of prom at the house ... it was a Saturday night," Dempsey said. "It was so sad, as a parent, you're like, 'Oh my God, my heart breaks for you; you don't have that moment' ... to see her all dressed up, and then she got on a Zoom call with all her friends, and they got together."
Talulah's milestone achievement was celebrated by Dempsey online. In a sweet post from May 2020, Dempsey publicly marked his firstborn's accomplishments. "Congratulations on your graduation @taluladempsey I love you, and I am so proud of you," he wrote. "I can't believe you're all grown up." Jillian Fink also celebrated their daughter with a touching post of her own. "My 'fav' baby girl graduated high school virtually today. Proud mom, congratulations @taluladempsey," she wrote.
Talula loves to cook
In a 2020 interview with People, Patrick Dempsey commented on his daughter's interests. "Talula loves cooking. She's incredibly creative," he said. And she's pretty good at it, too. "I just love bread products, and my daughter's a great pastry chef, and she's always experimenting, so I'm always eating that," Dempsey told the outlet in 2023. "So, that's my weakness — it's bread products and sweets. I love the sweets."
Talula's baking skills are displayed on her Instagram page, Talula's Kitchen. Her posts include beautifully decorated cakes and tarts. In her first post on October 19, 2023, Talula gave fans a better idea of what they could expect from her account. "Introducing Talula's Kitchen!! Join me as I navigate through a culinary adventure as a novice Pâtisserie!" she wrote. "I can't wait to share all the delicious moments with you." Her new venture has the full support of her mother, Jillian Fink, who shared a photo of her daughter and a bunch of delicious treats. "Cheers! To top off this busy week @taluladempsey has created delicious handmade pastries with love + a new IG to follow along @talulaskitchen," Fink wrote. "Proud momma."
She has graced the pages of magazines
As the child of celebrities, there will always be an interest in Talula Dempsey. This is evident by the amount of followers she has on social media. Her Instagram account has only 24 posts but has already amassed over 23,000 followers. This has also been where Dempsey has been able to post some of the modeling she has done, including a shoot for Flaunt Magazine's Eternal Issue in 2017.
Talula also appeared in Seventeen magazine in 2018. She gave an accompanying interview, including answering a question about her mother, Jillian Fink, and her favorite makeup products. Fink is a celebrity makeup artist, and her clients include Kristen Stewart and Emma Roberts. In the interview, Talula was asked about the perks of having a makeup artist as a mom and answered, "The products she passes on to me." She has also learned from her mama that when it comes to beauty, saying, "less is more."
Makeup could be an interest that Fink shares with her daughter. In a 2018 interview with The Cut, she was asked, "If you could hire anyone, who would it be?" she responded, "My daughter."
She is in a relationship
Talula Dempsey is in a relationship and has not been shy about posting photos with her boyfriend on social media. In August 2023, she posted several pictures from their romantic trip to Lake Como, Italy. She also tagged her boyfriend, Michael Giresi, though his profile is private. In November 2022, Dempsey also posted photos of herself and Giresi attending an event, which she captioned with a simple black heart emoji.
Her relationship was featured on social media again in August 2022, posting from their vacation in Paris, France. The photos showed a collection of food, art, city pictures, and a blurry photograph of them kissing. Neither Talula nor her parents, Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink, have discussed her relationship publicly. Still, as of 2023, Talula and Giresi have been in a relationship for at least a year. And if they're lucky, they may have a love story like her parents, who have been together since 1997.
She moved away for college
Talula Dempsey is all grown up, and her dad, Patrick Dempsey, commented on her transformation in a 2020 interview with People. "You go from a baby girl walking around in dresses to junior high and then high school," he recalled. "It's a big transition. You have to weather the storm!" But she achieved another milestone when she moved to study at college in Washington. Not having his daughter at home has been difficult for the actor to adjust to. "I think it's important for her to be out on her own, but as a parent, certainly this was not what you would expect for your daughter's first year in college, what we're dealing with this year," he said, referencing the pandemic, during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" (via People).
"I was diagnosed with dyslexia much later, so anything to do with school was very painful, very hard to deal with," Patrick told Fatherly in 2022. Talula's education experience has been much smoother than her dad's.
Talula is a big sister to twin boys
Talula Dempsey is an older sibling to her twin brothers, Darby Galen Dempsey and Sullivan Patrick Dempsey, who were born on February 1, 2007, in Los Angeles. When the boys were born, Patrick Dempsey said that Talula helped pick out her brothers' names and was "very excited and very good about taking care of her brothers." She also appeared alongside her parents and brothers for a photo shoot to accompany the interview with People.
In 2011, the "Devils" actor discussed his family life with Good Housekeeping and commented on how it could be challenging to "find a balance" with three small children in the home. "There's always the odd man out, and you also need to make sure each child gets the attention he or she needs," he said. These are children who have grown up in a home filled with love. "It's about taking the time to take the time," Patrick said in 2020. "It's nice being around family. I really appreciate the time when we're all together."