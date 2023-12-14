The Crown Stills That Will Make You Fall For William & Kate's College Love Story All Over Again

Prince William and Kate Middleton first met at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland in 2001, but it was at a charity fashion show in March 2002 that Kate reportedly really caught the prince's attention. If you see the outfit she wore, you'll understand why. She was wearing a sheer dress over what looks like a black bra and underwear with her long hair curly and loose, and "The Crown" includes this famous moment from William and Kate's relationship.

On "The Crown's" Instagram page, they posted an interview with Meg Bellamy about what it was like to recreate that now-iconic fashion show scene. "At first I was a bit apprehensive," Bellamy said, "purely because it was the first time [...] reliving a key event that I remembered." When it came to actually filming it, she called the scene, "liberating" and "so great for the self-esteem."

The real-life dress designer Charlotte Todd created the dress for a university assignment fittingly called "The Art of Seduction," according to People. The dress, originally designed to be a skirt, was later sold at auction for $125,000. We don't know who put Kate in the dress — whether someone else chose it for her to wear and it just happened to catch William's eye or if it was perhaps more calculated by Kate. We like to think it was just a lucky chance.