Inside Bradley Cooper's Relationship History
Hollywood heartthrob Bradley Cooper is just about everyone's dream man. The actor shot to fame in 2009 after starring in the comedy film "The Hangover," and in 2011 he was named People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive." He has since starred in hit films like "Silver Linings Playbook," "He's Just Not That Into You," and "Burnt," and he can sing too, in case you missed his riveting performance alongside Lady Gaga in "A Star is Born."
So who is the lucky lady on his arm? There have been quite a few over the years. After his brief marriage in the mid-2000s ended in divorce, he dated a slew of well-known actresses, supermodels, and even a political figure. But the actor doesn't want to be defined by his relationship history. "If you're a single man and you happen to be in this business, you're deemed a player. But I don't see myself as a ladies' man," he told People.
Who has Cooper dated? Here's everything we know about Bradley Cooper's relationship history.
Jennifer Esposito
Before "The Hangover" turned Bradley Cooper into one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors, he was briefly married to "Blue Bloods" actress Jennifer Esposito. He was first linked to Esposito in 2006 after they were spotted kissing at the Golden Globes in January. The couple announced their engagement in October of that year and quickly got married in the South of France on December 21, 2006. However, only four months later, Esposito filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. "The divorce was mutual and they've been separated for quite a while," Cooper's rep said at the time (via People). In a 2011 interview with Howard Stern, Cooper said the marriage just ran its course. "It was just something that happened," he said (via CBS News). "The good thing is, we both realized it ... Sometimes you just realize it."
However, Esposito's memoir tells a different story. In her book "Jennifer's Way: My Journey with Celiac Disease – What Doctors Don't Tell You and How You Can Learn to Live Again," Esposito writes about an unnamed ex that many have speculated to be Cooper. She called their relationship toxic and claimed she ignored apparent red flags. "He was funny, smart cocky, arrogant and a master manipulator," she wrote (via People). "I didn't necessarily find him that attractive, but I figured that I could enjoy his sense of humor and nonsense for a while."
Isabella Brewster
As it turns out, you don't need to be a Hollywood actress or supermodel to date Bradley Cooper. After his divorce from actress Jennifer Esposito, the "Silver Linings Playbook" actor dated CAA talent agent Isabella Brewster, who is the younger sister of "Fast and Furious" actress Jordana Brewster. The pair were photographed sitting courtside watching the Los Angeles Lakers play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center in March 2009.
Although Cooper and Brewster reportedly dated for about a year, not much is known about their time together. Although, that's not surprising, considering the "Hangover" actor has always been private about his dating life. "I don't necessarily see the upside of it. You know? I don't," he told The Independent when pressed to share something about his personal life. While it's not clear why their relationship ended, it's rumored Cooper dated Denise Richards and Jennifer Aniston shortly afterward Brewster.
Renée Zellweger
Bradley Cooper first met Renée Zellweger in 2006 on the set of the horror movie "Case 39," but the pair didn't get together until three years later. However, it looks like the couple wanted to make up for lost time, as things got serious pretty quickly. In December 2009, the "Bridget Jones Diary" actress spent Christmas with Cooper's family and reportedly moved into his $4.7 million home. Zellweger appeared to be close with his family — she was spotted shopping with his mother in 2010 and missed the 2011 Golden Globes to be by Cooper's side after his father died.
The couple gushed about each other while promoting their film in 2010. "I can't say enough about her. I never met her before this, but I just love her. I love coming to work. I love acting with her. I can learn so much from her," Cooper told Entertainment Tonight. Zellweger returned the praise, saying, "He's a great, great actor. I just got so excited, not believing that I was going to go to work with him."
In March 2011, the couple called it quits after two years together. According to Us Weekly, the split happened because Cooper was too focused on his career. "If I had to pick any possible mistress it would be Brad's career," said a source. "He worked really hard to get into leading man status." At the time, Cooper's film "Limitless" had just nabbed the top spot at the box office.
Olivia Wilde
Before Olivia Wilde was making headlines for her relationship with Harry Styles, she was linked to Bradley Cooper. In 2011, Cooper was rumored to be dating the "TRON: Legacy" actress, though their romance was never confirmed. The pair reportedly went on a few dates, including the afterparty for "The Hangover Part II" premiere in May. "Olivia was Bradley's date. He was always taking her hand or putting his hand on her lower back, it was really sweet. He took care of her all night," a source told Glamour, adding, "They were definitely together ... [and] they left together. They seemed really comfortable with each other."
Witnesses also saw the couple getting very close in a booth at New York's Top of the Standard. The pair were reportedly very touchy-feely during their conversation, with Wilde wrapping her arm around Cooper and placing her hand on his leg. At the time, both were newly single. Wilde filed for divorce from her husband of eight years, Italian prince Tao Ruspoli, a few months earlier, while Cooper had recently split from Renee Zellweger.
Jennifer Lopez
Though their romance was never confirmed, Bradley Cooper was spotted on multiple dates with Jennifer Lopez in 2011. The singer and actress was caught shielding her face from paparazzi as they snapped her in the front seat of Cooper's Jeep. And it wasn't the first time they were seen together. TMZ reported that the couple went on a dinner date at New York's Per Se shortly after Lopez's divorce from singer Mark Anthony. "After their date in New York, Bradley and Jennifer stayed in touch," said a source (via Daily Mail)."She does like his attention and it makes her feel good that he seems so into her. She has a fun time with Bradley and he makes her laugh. She likes him."
While it seems their relationship never turned into anything serious, Lopez still has Cooper's back. The "Jenny from the Block" singer revealed a piece of advice she shared with Cooper before he performed with Lady Gaga at the Oscars. "He seemed a little nervous," she said in an Instagram Live with her then-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. "I said, 'The song is so beautiful. When they hear the first few notes, they're going to start applauding. So don't worry. Just deliver the song.' He was like, 'I got it, I got it, okay.'"
Zoe Saldaña
Apparently, Bradley Cooper has a thing for his co-stars. The actor began dating actress Zoe Saldaña after they met on the set of the film "The Words." It's unclear when their relationship started, but the first time they were spotted together was in January 2011 at LA's supper club Greystone Manor. "They were flirting and talking by the DJ booth," a witness told People, noting that they were also in the company of Paris Hilton and DJ Afrojack.
Cooper and Saldaña split only three months later. A source told E! News that while they had great chemistry, their timing was off. "He dumped her, he just doesn't want to be in a relationship at the moment," said the insider. However, in September of that year, they were back on again, and even posed together at the premiere of "The Words." Just like Cooper's ex Renee Zellweger, Saldaña was spotted shopping with Cooper's mother, while the actor waited outside the Mystic Journey Bookstore with his dog. "The two women were engrossed in deep conversation, it looked very serious, and there was clearly a lot of bonding going on," an onlooker told Radar Online.
Cooper seemed serious about the relationship the second time around, as he reportedly turned down Dita Von Teese when she offered to buy him a drink at Farfalla restaurant. Sadly, their reconciliation was short-lived — the couple had plans to spend the holidays together in Paris with Cooper's family but broke up beforehand.
Suki Waterhouse
In 2013, Bradley Cooper started dating British model, actress, and musician Suki Waterhouse, who is 17 years his junior. The pair attended a few high-profile events together, like the NYC premiere of "American Hustle" and the 2014 SAG Awards. The same year, Cooper was spotted supporting his girlfriend from the front row as she walked the runway for Burberry at London Fashion Week.
The age difference seems to be the reason the couple split after two years of dating. Cooper reportedly wanted to start a family but Waterhouse wasn't ready at the time. "They remain friends but they both want different things right now," a source told E! News. "She loves Bradley and he loves her but she's so young and wants to concentrate on her acting career before becoming a mom."
In an interview with The Times, Waterhouse seemingly referenced Cooper when she spoke about a "colossal heartbreak" she experienced in her twenties. In 2022, she seemingly shaded Cooper in a since-deleted TikTok that showed her trying out the beard filter, bearing a striking resemblance to her ex. "Can't believe I let someone who looks like me with this filter break my heart," she wrote (via Us Weekly). (She also liked a comment that named Cooper.) Still, things worked out in the end for Waterhouse. She would go on to release TikTok-viral music, star in Prime's hit show "Daisy Jones and The Six," and find love with Robert Pattinson.
Irina Shayk
In the spring of 2015, Bradley Cooper began dating Russian supermodel Irina Shayk. They were first spotted together watching "Finding Neverland" on Broadway. The following month, they got cozy at Rihanna's Met Gala afterparty where they partied until the early hours of the morning. They're clearly supportive of each other's careers, with Shayk flying to London to watch Cooper's play "The Elephant Man," and Cooper supporting Shayk at the Givenchy Paris Fashion Week show. The couple often traveled together, from romantic getaways to the Amalfi coast to London to watch Wimbledon.
The couple made their first public appearance together at the L'Oréal Red Obsession Party in Paris after a year of dating. At the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, a six-month-pregnant Shayk debuted her baby bump on the runway. Their daughter Lea De Seine was born in March 2017. Cooper rarely talks about his relationships, but he couldn't resist name-dropping Shayk in 2019 while accepting a BAFTA for "A Star is Born." "Most of all I have to thank Irina, for putting up with me for all the music I was trying to make in our basement for a year," he said (via People).
After four years together, Cooper and Shayk broke up in June 2019 but have managed to stay on good terms while co-parenting their daughter. "He's the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work," Shayk told Elle.
Huma Abedin
In 2022, Bradley Cooper began dating Huma Abedin, the former aide of Hilary Clinton and ex-wife of New York congressional representative Anthony Weiner. The pair was set up by Vogue editor Anna Wintour. "Anna definitely played matchmaker," a source told Page Six. "She's BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma."
Cooper was reportedly casually seeing Glee star Dianna Agron when he met Abedin and broke things off to pursue Abedin. Cooper and Abedin kept their relationship under wraps for months. They even attended the Met Gala together but chose to walk the red carpet separately. You can even see Cooper in the background of Abedin's red carpet pictures, clearly trying to keep his distance. "They are perfect for each other," an insider told Page Six. "They're both into power and politics and human affairs." They added that Huma had told a few friends that she was dating someone new, but she didn't mention Cooper by name.
"Bradley is a big step up from Anthony Weiner, to say the very least," the source added, seemingly referring to the politician's sexting scandal involving a minor that ended their marriage. Another source told People that the couple kept things casual and took their time getting to know one another. "Bradley is fascinated by her," the source said. "Huma is very international and has seen and done so much. He finds this intriguing and challenging." However, Cooper reportedly ended things in August 2022 when he rekindled things with Irina Shayk.
Gigi Hadid
In October 2023, Bradley Cooper was spotted getting dinner with Gigi Hadid in New York, who had recently split from Leonardo DiCaprio. A few days later, they were photographed removing overnight bags from a car's trunk, suggesting that they enjoyed a weekend getaway together. Soon after, a source confirmed their relationship to People. "[They have] things in common so it's possible to see it progress," the insider said. "It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It's cute ... and there is an attraction." The source added that Hadid has had a crush on Cooper for a while. (Okay, but who doesn't?)
If you're wondering how they met, the answer might surprise you. It's reported that Cooper met Hadid through his ex, Irina Shayk. While Cooper's ex may be cool with the new relationship, it's rumored that Hadid's ex, "One Direction" star Zayn Malik, isn't. "Zayn has gotten wind of it and he hates it," a source told the Daily Mail.
The couple have since been spotted on multiple dates in New York City, including a trip to the theater to watch "Danny and the Deep Blue Sea." The couple are reportedly smitten with one another. "Their relationship is on steroids. It's getting serious very quickly. They are together every day," a source told Page Six. We'll have to wait and see if Hadid's The One!