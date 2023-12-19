Inside Bradley Cooper's Relationship History

Hollywood heartthrob Bradley Cooper is just about everyone's dream man. The actor shot to fame in 2009 after starring in the comedy film "The Hangover," and in 2011 he was named People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive." He has since starred in hit films like "Silver Linings Playbook," "He's Just Not That Into You," and "Burnt," and he can sing too, in case you missed his riveting performance alongside Lady Gaga in "A Star is Born."

So who is the lucky lady on his arm? There have been quite a few over the years. After his brief marriage in the mid-2000s ended in divorce, he dated a slew of well-known actresses, supermodels, and even a political figure. But the actor doesn't want to be defined by his relationship history. "If you're a single man and you happen to be in this business, you're deemed a player. But I don't see myself as a ladies' man," he told People.

Who has Cooper dated? Here's everything we know about Bradley Cooper's relationship history.