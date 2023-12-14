Cameron Mathison's Loss Of Cherished Family Dog Red Hits Close To Home

"General Hospital's" Cameron Mathison is known for making his audience smile with his work with the Hallmark Channel. Sadly, the charismatic actor who brings so much joy to others is undergoing a difficult time after losing someone very close to him. On December 11, Mathison announced that he had lost his "best buddy," aka his family dog, to cancer.

The soap opera vet — who recently joined the Great American Family network – went on Instagram to share the news that his Doberman, Red, had passed away. "So incredibly sad to say our sweet Red has lost his battle with cancer," the "Murder, She Baked" star penned. The heartbreaking announcement was accompanied by a reel of photos featuring the family pup over the years. The photos show the happy dog living his fullest life with his family: he is seen going on snowy hikes, taking a trip to the beach, and snuggling with his human companions. Mathison took comfort in the fact that his furry family member passed away in his sleep and didn't experience pain in his last days. He was also grateful for their time together. "So so many great memories ... grateful for all of them. I miss you already sweet boy," he closed the post.

The death of his dog due to cancer must be extremely tough on Mathison, especially since this isn't his first time dealing with the formidable disease.