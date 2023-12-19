How Travis Kelce's On-And-Off Relationship With Ex Kayla Nicole Began

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is in a hugely high-profile relationship with superstar Taylor Swift, but before that, he was romantically involved with sports reporter and fashion influencer Kayla Nicole. Like celebrity couples Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas and Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid, Kelce and Nicole's on-and-off-again, five-year relationship started thanks to Instagram DMs— also like those celebrity couples, the two have split since their DM meet-cutes.

In an Instagram Stories post in October 2017, captured by TMZ, Nicole explained how she and Kelce first ended up getting together: "He had been following me and insta-flirting for a few months. All double taps and no dm. Soooo after a little liquid courage and a pep talk from @iqueenb (something along the lines of 'WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR') I dm'd him on New Years."

Kelce confirmed that's how it all started when he spoke with E! News. He explained the strategy he had behind getting Nicole's attention on Instagram. "I didn't just go through every single pic and just start liking it immediately," Kelce said. "It was over the course of a month's span, just following her and liking the pictures that she was posting and watching all of her stories when stories had first started coming out."