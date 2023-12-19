What We Know About Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco's Romance
A new celebrity couple has hit the pop culture zeitgeist — to mixed feedback. In November 2023, rumors flew that singer and actor Selena Gomez was dating music producer Benny Blanco when celebrity Instagram fan page Popfactions started posting about it. Prior to that speculation, the unlikely duo collaborated on Gomez's song "Single Soon." They've worked together in the past as well; Gomez and Blanco both appeared in the "I Can't Get Enough" music video, dancing together alongside Tainy and J Balvin, the other collaborators on the catchy track.
When Popfactions shared an updated post, in December 2023, containing more so-called proof of their relationship, Gomez commented simply: "Facts." She continued discussing her relationship with Blanco in comments on another Instagram post from the fan account SelenaGomezBr2.0. In one, Gomez gushed, "He is my absolute everything in my heart." Elsewhere, the "Only Murders in the Building" star confirmed, much to fans' shock, that they had already been together for six months. Evidently, she's done keeping her new love under wraps.
They shared cute photos of each other on social media
The timeline of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship makes sense since they were photographed together in July 2023 at her 31st birthday party, alongside Paris Hilton (via Instagram). The prolific music producer also attended Gomez's Rare Impact Fund Benefit in October 2023, an event held in support of her organization devoted to mental health awareness.
Just like Gomez has been open about past failed relationships, the "Good For You" hit-maker seems content to offer glimpses into her romance with Blanco. Page Six reported that she'd shared snapshots on her Instagram Story of them cuddling, along with photos of a ring with a "B" on it.
Blanco didn't shy away from professing his love for Gomez either. He commented a heart-eyes emoji on an Instagram post she made after their romance was made public and posted a shot of Gomez on his Story. The pic shows her from behind as they explore a museum together (via Elle).
Fans expressed confusion over the relationship
Additional Instagram comments that Selena Gomez made in response to fans criticizing her new relationship left some irritated due to their defensive nature. The comments seem to have been deleted from the SelenaGomezBr2.0 post but were screenshotted and shared on the "Comments By Celebs" Instagram page. Among other things, several fans brought up how Benny Blanco may have slyly criticized Gomez during his 2020 appearance on "The Zach Sang Show."
During the interview, the music producer spoke about his longtime collaborator, and Gomez's ex, Justin Bieber, and asserted, "Justin is not one of those, like, cookie-cutter pop artists. Like you know they're like, 'This is my new single, and here's my makeup line.'" Gomez has a makeup line called Rare Beauty, and due to her tumultuous past with Bieber, it was generally assumed that Blanco was referring to her.
However, Gomez shut down any speculation by publicly commending Blanco, claiming he was the best person she's been with. In another comment, screenshotted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Gomez wrote, "I don't understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don't feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [my] life at all."