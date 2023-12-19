What We Know About Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco's Romance

Additional Instagram comments that Selena Gomez made in response to fans criticizing her new relationship left some irritated due to their defensive nature. The comments seem to have been deleted from the SelenaGomezBr2.0 post but were screenshotted and shared on the "Comments By Celebs" Instagram page. Among other things, several fans brought up how Benny Blanco may have slyly criticized Gomez during his 2020 appearance on "The Zach Sang Show."

During the interview, the music producer spoke about his longtime collaborator, and Gomez's ex, Justin Bieber, and asserted, "Justin is not one of those, like, cookie-cutter pop artists. Like you know they're like, 'This is my new single, and here's my makeup line.'" Gomez has a makeup line called Rare Beauty, and due to her tumultuous past with Bieber, it was generally assumed that Blanco was referring to her.

However, Gomez shut down any speculation by publicly commending Blanco, claiming he was the best person she's been with. In another comment, screenshotted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Gomez wrote, "I don't understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don't feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [my] life at all."