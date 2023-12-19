The Significance Of Paris Hilton's Daughter London's Two Middle Names

Paris Hilton is a mom, two times over. After keeping her son's arrival a secret from everyone — including her family — she announced the arrival of Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum in February 2023, via surrogacy. For her next surprise, she added a daughter to the family just months later.

While Hilton told mom Kathy Hilton and a few others about the impending arrival of her second child, she waited until Thanksgiving 2023 to tell the rest of her kin and the world at large that baby London had entered the building.

Even with all the hush-hush about her children being born, the one thing she did reveal early on was the name of her daughter. In January 2022, she shared her thoughts about having a family on "The Ellen Show," saying she already had both a boy's name and a girl's name picked out. "The girl is going to be named London Marilyn Hilton Reum," she declared. The reason for the first name seems fairly obvious, with the socialite confirming, "London is my favorite city, and I think Paris and London sound cute together." The two middle names, though, have even more significance for Hilton, as they give nods to some very important figures in her life.