Kim Kardashian's Christmas Décor Reminds Fans Of Melania Trump For All The Wrong Reasons
The Kardashians are well known for their over-the-top holiday decorations. Whatever the occasion, America's most famous family is always ready to put their best foot forward when it comes to aesthetics. While some of the sisters, like Kourtney Kardashian, revel in the autumnal festivities of Thanksgiving and Halloween, others, notably Kylie Jenner, orchestrate life-sized extravaganzas for their children's birthdays. However, when it comes to décor, the Kardashians are led by the undisputed queen of Kristmas, Kim Kardashian.
And yet, the SKIMS founder's 2023 holiday scheme had fans thinking of none other than Melania Trump — and for all the wrong reasons. Kim is notorious for her beige aesthetic that features, well, nothing. The reality star gave fans an inside look into her home amid her split from Kanye "Ye" West, a $60 million mansion located in Hidden Hills, California, in a video tour with Vogue. Kim explained that her preference for cool-toned beiges, whites, and grays provides a calming escape from her chaotic daily life.
While this choice is understandable, fans were surprised to find that Kim didn't deviate from her usual aesthetic even for Christmas. The "Kardashians" star took to her TikTok account to reveal her Christmas vision, which was limited to frosted pine trees. Yes, that was it — her entire bare hallway was adorned with bare trees, devoid of any festive decorations. Social media users were quick to note just how much Kim's taste resembles that of the former first lady, but even Trump managed to bring more festive joy with her holiday decorations.
Kim Kardashian is CLEARLY inspired by Melania Trump.
Ew. pic.twitter.com/o7XiNptyFZ
— You Don't Have The Range 🪑 (@SceneByAshlix) December 13, 2023
It wasn't the first time Kardashian and Trump had similar Christmas decorations
Once Kim Kardashian debuted her odd Christmas aesthetic, the Internet immediately dug up Melania Trump's White House décor from previous years, and honestly, it really does resemble Kardashian's house. Comparisons were drawn between Kardashian's 2023 aesthetic and Trump's choices in 2017, where frosted trees and branches adorned the hallways under the theme: "Time-Honored Traditions." The following year saw the former first lady venturing into color, swapping out white-frosted trees for red ones. She maintained a more festive atmosphere in 2019 with warm-toned lights and gold accents, proving to be far more holiday-versed than the reality star.
Despite the obvious differences, online denizens suggested that Kardashian's approach was influenced by Trump's Christmases past. One user took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to argue, "Kim Kardashian is clearly inspired by Melania Trump. Ew," while another quipped, "Kimmy apparently called #melania for Christmas decorating tips." Notably, this isn't the first time Kardashian's Christmas aesthetic has been compared to Trump's. In 2019, Kardashian opted for abstract-shaped pieces that were meant to resemble trees.
"I love these. They're so whimsical, like Whoville, but all white," she said in the video showcasing them on her Instagram Stories (via People). Once the SKIMS founder unveiled her decorations, they were contextually reminiscent of Trump's 2019 décor, which featured plexiglass pieces with images of trees carved into them. While it's unclear who was inspired by whom, one thing is for certain — celebrities will decorate their houses, even when it's the literal White House, with anything but regular Christmas decorations.
Kim Kardashian is fiercely protective of her festive aesthetic
Kim Kardashian's bizarre Christmas décor has been making headlines for years, and it seems to get more absurd each time. Whether she was inspired by Melania Trump or not, the business mogul manages to baffle fans over and over again, proving the former first lady has nothing on her when it comes to weird decorations. Despite online disapproval of her unique take on holiday cheer, Kim's daughter, North West, appears to be a fan. In her TikTok video, North is fully adorned in the ultimate Christmas ensemble amid the frost-covered, starkly bare trees. Even though North was the sole festive presence in the space, her mom remains unfazed by others' opinions.
However, there's one group Kim is concerned about — her family. The reality star is fiercely protective of her Christmas aesthetic, as she demonstrated in a 2017 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." In the episode, Kim warned her family, while pointing at a string of lights in a store, "If anyone else copies me on this situation right here," (via YouTube).
While Kim may believe she pioneered Christmas lights (recalling her 2016 drama with Kourtney Kardashian on the matter), she seems to have omitted them from her 2023 lookbook. During her 2016 outburst, Kim memorably complained, "[It] makes me not want to have a big family because no one's f***ing original," (via YouTube). One can only wonder what the reality star's reaction would be to the revelation that Trump was her subconscious inspiration.