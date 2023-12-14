Kim Kardashian's Christmas Décor Reminds Fans Of Melania Trump For All The Wrong Reasons

The Kardashians are well known for their over-the-top holiday decorations. Whatever the occasion, America's most famous family is always ready to put their best foot forward when it comes to aesthetics. While some of the sisters, like Kourtney Kardashian, revel in the autumnal festivities of Thanksgiving and Halloween, others, notably Kylie Jenner, orchestrate life-sized extravaganzas for their children's birthdays. However, when it comes to décor, the Kardashians are led by the undisputed queen of Kristmas, Kim Kardashian.

And yet, the SKIMS founder's 2023 holiday scheme had fans thinking of none other than Melania Trump — and for all the wrong reasons. Kim is notorious for her beige aesthetic that features, well, nothing. The reality star gave fans an inside look into her home amid her split from Kanye "Ye" West, a $60 million mansion located in Hidden Hills, California, in a video tour with Vogue. Kim explained that her preference for cool-toned beiges, whites, and grays provides a calming escape from her chaotic daily life.

While this choice is understandable, fans were surprised to find that Kim didn't deviate from her usual aesthetic even for Christmas. The "Kardashians" star took to her TikTok account to reveal her Christmas vision, which was limited to frosted pine trees. Yes, that was it — her entire bare hallway was adorned with bare trees, devoid of any festive decorations. Social media users were quick to note just how much Kim's taste resembles that of the former first lady, but even Trump managed to bring more festive joy with her holiday decorations.