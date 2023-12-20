The Shondaland Production Andre Braugher Was Meant To Star In Before He Passed

On December 12, 2023, beloved actor Andre Braugher passed away at just 61 years old. He was most recognized as a cast member on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," in which he played Captain Raymond Holt, or as one of the stars of "Homicide: Life on the Street" for which he won his first Emmy for Braugher's celebrated role as Detective Frank Pembleton.

Before his death, the actor had secured a role in a Shonda Rhimes production for Netflix entitled "The Residence." According to the Shondaland website, the show is executive-produced by Rhimes and Betsy Beers. It's a murder mystery that takes place in The White House. Despite the murder part of the mystery, it's described as being humorous.

Production on "The Residence" was delayed during the 2023 WGA strike. Half of the show was already filmed, numbering four out of a total of eight episodes. An insider informed Deadline that they were planning to resume shooting at the beginning of 2024. It's not yet known how they'll handle the return to work following Braugher's passing.