The Shondaland Production Andre Braugher Was Meant To Star In Before He Passed
On December 12, 2023, beloved actor Andre Braugher passed away at just 61 years old. He was most recognized as a cast member on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," in which he played Captain Raymond Holt, or as one of the stars of "Homicide: Life on the Street" for which he won his first Emmy for Braugher's celebrated role as Detective Frank Pembleton.
Before his death, the actor had secured a role in a Shonda Rhimes production for Netflix entitled "The Residence." According to the Shondaland website, the show is executive-produced by Rhimes and Betsy Beers. It's a murder mystery that takes place in The White House. Despite the murder part of the mystery, it's described as being humorous.
Production on "The Residence" was delayed during the 2023 WGA strike. Half of the show was already filmed, numbering four out of a total of eight episodes. An insider informed Deadline that they were planning to resume shooting at the beginning of 2024. It's not yet known how they'll handle the return to work following Braugher's passing.
Braugher was seen at the table read back in April
It's also not confirmed what they'll do about Andre Braugher's character, A.B. Wynter, who is described as the Chief Usher of The White House. Although not much about the making of "The Residence" had been shared, at the time of the beloved star's death, fans caught a glimpse of him at the table read for the show when the Shondaland website and its official Instagram page shared a behind-the-scenes look back in April 2023.
"The Residence" will be Braugher's final project. According to his IMDb page, the "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star also lent his famous voice to the animated film "Scoob!: Holiday Haunt," which was permanently shelved and, sadly, will likely never be released, per Variety. "The Residence" executive producer Shonda Rhimes shared a tribute to Braugher on Instagram after he passed.
Alongside a photo of him, she wrote: "Deeply saddened by the news of Andre Braugher's passing. I mourn not only the loss of an extraordinary actor but, more profoundly, the departure of a warm and kind soul. His talent was undeniable, but it was his genuine kindness that truly set him apart."
More tributes for Braugher came from Shondaland
The Shondaland Instagram account honored Andre Braugher after his death as well. Their post for the late actor read, "Our hearts are saddened by the loss of distinguished actor and producer Andre Braugher. We will miss him, and we send our deepest condolences to his loved ones and all those who cherished him." Many fans commented on it, expressing their love for the Emmy winner through kind words and emojis.
Edwina Findley, one of Braugher's co-stars on "The Residence," also shared a photo of the late actor, alongside a screenshot of a sweet text exchange. Findley's caption read: "My heart was not ready for this news today [...] I was so incredibly blessed to work with @andrebraugher for a good part of this year, and the depth of his generosity, love, wisdom, artistry, humor, and faith were rare and absolutely beautiful."
Findley continued by thanking Braugher and acknowledging his incredible influence before noting, "Rest well, Dear Friend. You lived, laughed, and loved ABUNDANTLY, and now it's your turn to receive your true reward." Regardless of whether "The Residence" continues on without him, it's clear the actor made his mark on everybody he worked with.