Inside King Charles III's Health Issues

No one would even blink if King Charles III started complaining about back pain today — the monarch is well into his 70s, after all. But he dealt with severe back pain when he was still a spring chicken, so to speak. In 1991, then-Prince Charles had to forego several of his royal engagements because of debilitating back pain, which his doctor later said was because of a degenerative disk in his back.

"He must rest," Charles' physician, Dr. John Webb, told The New York Times. "If he ignores it, he may need surgery." Webb also said that Charles had been dealing with the pain for five weeks at that point. "He has struggled on, as is his wont, which is aggravating it," he told Deseret News. Before his doctor spoke to the media, Charles announced that he'd played his last polo match for a while because it was aggravating his back pain. He was only 42 at the time, and it's not clear if he ever had surgery or physical therapy to help him deal with the pain.

In 2021, Charles admitted to the royal household's poet, Simon Armitage, that his back is "not so good" (via Express). "So I spend my life trying to do it on my knees," the king said. "Which is all very well but digging on your knees is an interesting business," he added.