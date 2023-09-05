The Major Changes King Charles III Has Made In The Year Since The Queen's Death

On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II died, ending a record–breaking reign of just over 70 years. As Britain's second-longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth left some pretty big shoes for her son, King Charles III, to fill. Although he had decades of training from his mom, it was an adjustment for Charles. The new king had to get acclimated to increased royal duties while he and the world grieved the late Queen.

On one hand, Charles helped ease the transition by not planning any dramatic changes. "Charles has decided to be the 'steady-as-we-go' monarch, providing the stability and continuity the country needs now," a close acquaintance of the King divulged to The Times. On the other hand, at age 73, Charles was Britain's oldest new monarch, and so he was prepared to dive in and make his mark. "It's a big thing to take on at that age," royal historian Hugo Vickers told Fortune. "So, yes, I suspect he's a man in a hurry."

On his second day as king, he broke new ground by showing the Accession Council, or formal proclamation of Charles as monarch, on TV for the first time. Charles is not a fan of senior courtiers saying, "But that's how the Queen did it," per Daily Mail. Over his first year, Charles has proved he's going to do some things his own way, like royal housing and titles, creating a more modern coronation, family holidays, or finding ways to reduce waste and support the environment.