A Look At Sabrina Carpenter's Star-Studded Relationship History
Sabrina Carpenter's illustrious career, marked by a diverse range of achievements across both music and acting, is often overshadowed by her star-studded relationship history. While Carpenter has starred in plenty of mainstream fare such as "Tall Girl," "Clouds," and "Work It," and boasts a successful music career with five studio albums to date, the former Disney star's dating history is equally noteworthy.
Her past relationships, some confirmed and others simply speculated about, exclusively involve fellow celebrities, from actors like Bradley Steven Perry and Dylan O'Brien to singers like Joshua Bassett and Shawn Mendes. Despite a thriving career and public visibility, she remains notoriously private about her personal life, seldom sharing any details about her romantic entanglements.
However, Carpenter occasionally channels her emotions into her music, which is evident in songs like "Skin" and "Because I Liked a Boy," both of which drew inspiration from her real-life experiences. Despite the actor and singer's steadfast commitment to privacy, there have been five individuals, in particular, with whom Carpenter has been romantically linked with a considerable degree of certainty over the years.
Sabrina Carpenter was in a year-long relationship with Bradley Steven Perry
Sabrina Carpenter's first public relationship was with Bradley Steven Perry, another Disney Channel star. While the details of their initial meeting remain unknown, it's likely their paths first crossed while they were both working on their respective shows. Perry starred in "Good Luck Charlie" from 2010 to 2014 and Carpenter in "Girl Meets World" from 2014 to 2017. The youngsters started dating in 2014, coinciding with the only year both shows were airing simultaneously.
In a 2015 chat with J-14, Carpenter shared the adorable way Perry asked her out on their first date. "[It was] like the pirate movies, like they do the little bottles and they put notes in them and send them across the ocean, like one of those, and [he] put a note inside," she recalled, adding, "It was cute." According to Seventeen, Carpenter and Perry kept their relationship private for almost a year before eventually confirming their budding romance on Instagram in May 2015.
However, despite their charming beginning, the couple decided to part ways just a few months after making their relationship public. In August 2015, as reported by J-14, breakup rumors circulated after Perry engaged with now-deleted tweets related to jealousy. Neither party discussed it publicly, leaving the reasons behind their breakup unclear. Allegedly, Carpenter's song "Smoke and Fire" was inspired by their split, according to another report from J-14.
She dated co-star Griffin Gluck for several months
The Disney alum's next confirmed romantic attachment was with Griffin Gluck, Sabrina Carpenter's co-star from "Tall Girl." The actors sparked dating rumors in 2019 after allegedly meeting on the set of the Netflix flick, as reported by J-14. The couple later attended a Halloween party together in matching denim outfits as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. In January 2020, the lovebirds were shaken when Gluck faced controversy due to his engagement with social media content that fans deemed transphobic, homophobic, and racist.
Although the actor remained silent, Carpenter addressed the situation without directly naming him. Instead, she referred to Gluck as a person she was publicly linked to. The starlet posted a since-deleted screenshot of a lengthy note on X, formerly known as Twitter, apologizing for his behavior. "I hope you know none of us will ever grow if we don't allow others a chance to grow," she penned (via The Geekiary).
They persevered despite the drama, with Carpenter accompanying Gluck to the premiere of his Netflix series, "Locke & Key," in February 2020. The following month, the singer-songwriter joined Gluck at another premiere, this time for his movie, "Big Time Adolescence." However, by the summertime, Bustle reported that the two had quietly ended their relationship, leaving the reasons behind their split unclear.
Her romance with Joshua Bassett was never officially confirmed
Following her split from Griffin Gluck, Sabrina Carpenter was linked to actor Joshua Bassett as early as June 2020. They were first spotted together at a Black Lives Matter protest, though at the time, Bassett was reportedly still involved with singer and fellow Disney star Olivia Rodrigo. As neither romance was confirmed, the drama didn't ramp up just yet, with Carpenter and Bassett continuing to hang out publicly. For Halloween, Bassett shared a TikTok featuring Carpenter, showcasing their matching Sharkboy and Lavagirl costumes.
The situation escalated in January 2021 when Rodrigo released her hit song, "Drivers License." Fans were convinced that the song was about Bassett moving on with Carpenter, especially due to the lyrics referencing a "blonde girl" who is "so much older than me." Shortly after, Carpenter released "Skin," a track that appeared to respond to Rodrigo's with the lines, "Maybe you didn't mean it / Maybe blonde was the only rhyme" and "Don't drive yourself insane." However, Rodrigo informed Variety, "I don't really subscribe to hating other women because of boys."
Likewise, Carpenter clarified on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" that the meaning behind her song "Skin" was completely misconstrued. Bassett, meanwhile, praised both Carpenter and Rodrigo on social media when their songs came out. Keeping any details tightly under wraps, Carpenter hinted at being newly single with another TikTok posted in September 2021, while Bassett told GQ the following December that he wasn't dating anybody. Despite everything that went down, the duo never confirmed they were ever romantically involved.
Sabrina Carpenter was briefly linked to Dylan O'Brien in 2022
In 2022, there was brief speculation about a romantic connection between Sabrina Carpenter and fellow actor Dylan O'Brien. DeuxMoi, a popular Instagram account posting celebrity gossip, reportedly received multiple tips about them spending time together in New York City. One person sent in a photo of the two standing next to each other on the corner of Canal Street and West Broadway (via X, formerly known as Twitter), while another claimed they saw the famous pair kissing in Attaboy, an NYC cocktail bar (via Reddit).
The screenshots of the tips were shared on social media, sparking discussions about the perceived unusual pairing. In a Reddit thread, one user threw major shade at O'Brien, writing, "I really wish he'd go back to making movies instead of dancing drunk at Coachella and parties and now dating young girls." While some claimed their 8-year age gap wasn't significant given that Carpenter was 23 at the time while O'Brien was 31, others were less forgiving. Despite the online buzz, there were no further sightings of them together, and neither party addressed their rumored fling.
There were also rumors she dated Shawn Mendes in 2023
At the beginning of 2023, Sabrina Carpenter was briefly linked to "Nonsense" singer Shawn Mendes after the two were spotted spending some quality time together. DeuxMoi was once again instrumental in spreading relationship rumors about Carpenter when they shared a tip suggesting Mendes and Carpenter were on a date at Horses, a Los Angeles restaurant (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Subsequently, Entertainment Tonight reported the duo to be an item, with an insider sharing, "They have been hanging out a lot and trying to keep things low-key."
Soon after, in an unexpected turn of events, Mendes himself tackled the speculation during an interview with the Dutch TV show "RTL Boulevard." He clarified, "We are not dating," urging the reporter to stick to the intended topic rather than delving into his personal life, per ET. In contrast, Carpenter maintained her characteristic discretion and kept the details of the situation firmly away from the public eye. Mendes has since found love with Charlie Travers, while Carpenter was spotted on a dinner date with actor Barry Keoghan in December 2023.