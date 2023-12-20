A Look At Sabrina Carpenter's Star-Studded Relationship History

Sabrina Carpenter's illustrious career, marked by a diverse range of achievements across both music and acting, is often overshadowed by her star-studded relationship history. While Carpenter has starred in plenty of mainstream fare such as "Tall Girl," "Clouds," and "Work It," and boasts a successful music career with five studio albums to date, the former Disney star's dating history is equally noteworthy.

Her past relationships, some confirmed and others simply speculated about, exclusively involve fellow celebrities, from actors like Bradley Steven Perry and Dylan O'Brien to singers like Joshua Bassett and Shawn Mendes. Despite a thriving career and public visibility, she remains notoriously private about her personal life, seldom sharing any details about her romantic entanglements.

However, Carpenter occasionally channels her emotions into her music, which is evident in songs like "Skin" and "Because I Liked a Boy," both of which drew inspiration from her real-life experiences. Despite the actor and singer's steadfast commitment to privacy, there have been five individuals, in particular, with whom Carpenter has been romantically linked with a considerable degree of certainty over the years.