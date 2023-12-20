Brian Austin Green Had A Poignant Takeaway From Luke Perry's Heartbreaking Death

Losing a loved one too soon is never easy, but for former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Brian Austin Green, he was able to find a small silver lining to the passing of his former co-star, Luke Perry. The Hallmark star died in March 2019 after suffering a massive stroke in his Sherman Oaks, California, home. At only 52 years old, Perry's death came as a shock to his extensive community of family, friends, and former and current colleagues.

Perry's "Riverdale" co-star Lili Reinhart tweeted about his passing, saying she was "finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness." Fellow "Riverdale" colleague Molly Ringwald echoed similar sentiments on the social media platform, saying her "heart is broken."

Despite the intense grief Perry's loved ones felt after his passing, "90210" alum Brian Austin Green believed that, given the circumstances, Perry's death was the best thing that could have happened following his massive stroke. As he explained on an episode of "Comfort Food with Kelly Rizzo," Green believed that the recovery process from a stroke would've been too difficult and disheartening for the normally sharp-minded, sociable actor.