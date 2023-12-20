How Andre Braugher Stayed Family-Focused Through His Brooklyn Nine-Nine Fame

The entertainment world suffered a tragic loss when "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andre Braugher passed away at just 61 in December 2023. His esteemed career spanned many genres and mediums, and Braugher won two Emmys for the hit shows "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Thief." He was nominated another four times for his celebrated work on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" as the delightfully deadpan Captain Raymond Holt. Despite the sitcom's immense success, Braugher was open about keeping his family at the center of his life throughout his career.

A September 2020 interview with Variety revealed that Braugher would film "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" in L.A. and then fly back to New Jersey on the weekends to be with his wife, Ami Brabson, and their three sons. He explained, "I made a choice along the way that Ami and those boys were too important to not spend quantity time with. Both the health crisis and the democracy crisis that we're going through demonstrate to me that there's no substance in the bling. The focus on celebrity-ness — it's not real. So I just chose, in my own way, to sort of drop out."