A Look Back At Macaulay Culkin's Controversial Friendship With Michael Jackson

The following article includes allegations of child abuse.

In 1993, the world watched in shock as Michael Jackson was accused of child sexual abuse for the first time. A year before these allegations came to light, Jackson befriended 12-year-old Jordan Chandler, whose father, Ethan Chandler, claimed that his son confessed to him he was being sexually abused by the "Thriller" singer. Jordan also recounted the details of the alleged abuse to a child psychologist. Later that same month, the LAPD did a thorough investigation but failed to produce any evidence that proved the abuse allegations.

The Chandlers sued Jackson for $30 million, ultimately reaching an out-of-court settlement of $22 million. However, Jackson's troubles were far from over. In 2003, "Living with Michael Jackson" aired, and it unearthed his close friendship with a 13-year-old named Gavin Arvizo, who frequently visited the King of Pop's Neverland ranch and seemingly stayed over a lot too. Arvizo later claimed that Jackson molested him too. The accusations against him were revisited and Jackson was charged with child molestation.

This time, the case went to trial, and Jackson called upon children like Wade Robson and "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin to testify on his behalf since they had both stayed over at Neverland several times. Jackson met Culkin (who was 22 years his junior) in the early '90s and it didn't take long for them to form a deep bond. In 2005, Neverland Ranch staff even claimed they had seen the singer molest the actor, but Culkin has firmly denied their claims and publicly defended Jackson on several occasions to boot.