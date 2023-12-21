Where You've Seen Hallmark's Ashley Greene Before
Ashley Greene debuted on the Hallmark channel by starring opposite fan-favorite actor Andrew Walker in the 2019 holiday flick "Christmas on My Mind." She followed up this debut by collaborating with Brendan Penny on the 2020 movie "A Little Christmas Charm."
We've enjoyed Greene's festive foray into the Hallmark sphere, but these movies are far from her first acting gigs. Long-time fans of the actor will recognize her as Alice Cullen from the "Twilight" movie franchise, though she's also had a host of other major acting roles.
While these feel-good flicks are a far cry from the vampiric romance of her early career, they're exactly what Greene was looking for. "I've been waiting to do a Christmas movie," she said on Hallmark's "Home & Family" talk show in 2019. "And everyone that has worked for Hallmark keeps telling me ... 'It's an incredible family to be a part of.'"
Greene rose to fame as Alice Cullen in Twilight
The "Twilight" saga is a series of movies adapted from the novels by Stephanie Meyer. They follow human teen Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) as she becomes involved with the mysterious Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), who is revealed to be a teen vampire. Ashley Greene plays Alice, a member of the Cullen vampire coven who becomes a fast friend to Bella.
The Florida native has opened up about her positive experiences with the franchise, noting that it was a bonding experience for the whole cast despite their disagreements. "We did this for five years, and there was a lot of ups and downs, and some drama, and we were like a family," Greene told People in 2022. "For the most part, it was a good experience, but we were human beings, and we were in our 20s."
The Hallmark star has also revisited the saga in subsequent years, launching "The Twilight Effect" podcast with her best friend Melanie Howe. The rewatch podcast has allowed Greene to revisit the early days of her career and open up about some behind-the-scenes details with her former "Twilight" castmates. "There was so much going on while we were filming that I think some of that was a little lost," she told Elite Daily. In her interview with People, she added, "To be able to kind of share this experience that we went through, I thought would be really fun."
The Hallmark star has appeared in several films
While Ashley Greene is most known for the iconic role of Alice Cullen, the Hallmark star has appeared in several other projects since her "Twilight" fame. "'Twilight' has given us so many opportunities," the actor told W Magazine. "A lot of them, which we couldn't take advantage of because we were filming and promoting, so it will be nice to have the time to seize them."
Early in her career, Greene landed a large role in the comedy-drama movie "Skateland," which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2010. The Hallmark star also appeared alongside Jennifer Garner, Yara Shahidi, Olivia Wilde, and Ty Burrell in the 2011 film "Butter." She's had leading roles in horror flicks like "Kristy" and "The Apparition," while her more modern projects include "The Retirement Plan" and "Some Other Woman."
Besides film, Greene has also had some brief stints on television. She appeared in 5 episodes of the period drama "Pan Am" and had a 17-episode arc on the crime drama "Rogue." This "Christmas on My Mind" star definitely has an impressive catalog of acting credits, but we can't wait to see what projects the future has in store for this Hallmark actor.