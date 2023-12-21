Where You've Seen Hallmark's Ashley Greene Before

The "Twilight" saga is a series of movies adapted from the novels by Stephanie Meyer. They follow human teen Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) as she becomes involved with the mysterious Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), who is revealed to be a teen vampire. Ashley Greene plays Alice, a member of the Cullen vampire coven who becomes a fast friend to Bella.

The Florida native has opened up about her positive experiences with the franchise, noting that it was a bonding experience for the whole cast despite their disagreements. "We did this for five years, and there was a lot of ups and downs, and some drama, and we were like a family," Greene told People in 2022. "For the most part, it was a good experience, but we were human beings, and we were in our 20s."

The Hallmark star has also revisited the saga in subsequent years, launching "The Twilight Effect" podcast with her best friend Melanie Howe. The rewatch podcast has allowed Greene to revisit the early days of her career and open up about some behind-the-scenes details with her former "Twilight" castmates. "There was so much going on while we were filming that I think some of that was a little lost," she told Elite Daily. In her interview with People, she added, "To be able to kind of share this experience that we went through, I thought would be really fun."