Margot Robbie's Lavish Life
Margot Robbie is one of the most famous actors of her generation, and as such an esteemed celebrity, she enjoys an extraordinarily lavish life. While her days regularly include designer outfits, elite events, sprawling mansions, and international travel, the entertainment multi-hyphenate hails from humble beginnings. Robbie and her three siblings were raised in Australia by a single mother, and she diligently worked to rise to stardom in her home country, then eventually to the top of Hollywood's ranks. Now an award-winning actor who's worked alongside Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Gosling, and many other critically-acclaimed actors, Robbie has all the finest trappings of life available at her fingertips.
Luxurious as her world is, the "Barbie" star is generous with her wealth. From real estate investments made on behalf of her family to extravagant five-figure trips gifted to her friends, Margot Robbie spends her millions not only on her own opulent life, but also on the lives of those around her.
Her primary home set her back $5 million
In 2019, Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley dropped $5 million on a property in Venice Beach, California. The multi-structure compound includes three buildings: a two-story primary residence, a quaint bungalow-style dwelling with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and a lofted office space above a three-car garage. The couple reportedly began construction on the double-wide lot in 2021, which was speculated to bring the finished property to a whopping $15 million valuation.
Located a short walk from the famous Venice boardwalk, Robbie's California home promises a stellar location with stunning oceanside views — we'd expect nothing less for one of Hollywood's most in-demand talents. Though the property is nowhere near as private as many celebrity homes, it is enclosed with an iron gate at the driveway, and the backyard is shielded from prying eyes with tall hedges and towering walls. The "Barbie" star's Venice compound is the third property she's owned in California, with a $2.73 million Hancock Park home being her first Los Angeles property and a $950,000 Hollywood Hills bungalow that she flipped for $1.2 million being the second.
Margot Robbie bought her mom and sister side-by-side homes
Margot Robbie's real estate portfolio includes properties in both the United States and her native Australia. While the award-winning actor now primarily lives in the United States, her family — mom Sarie Kessler, sister Anya Robbie, and brothers Lachlan Robbie and Cameron Robbie — still resides in the Land Down Under. A year before purchasing her Venice Beach home, the "I, Tonya" star reportedly shelled out $2.5 million on two side-by-side properties in Australia's Gold Coast region for her mother and sister. Each unit of the luxury duplex includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage.
Shortly after the Oscar nominee's family members moved into their new homes, a neighbor told the Daily Mail, "We have seen Margot here a couple of times but she keeps her arrival very lowkey. She blends in just like she's a local which she can do easily as she grew up around here, of course." They added, "It's a lovely home and it's good to see the family are sharing in her success."
Before purchasing the Gold Coast duplex, she paid off her mom's mortgage
In the early days of Margot Robbie's acting career, before she launched to superstardom with her role in "The Wolf of Wall Street," her mom, Sarie Kessler, would lend her money when she needed it. To do so, Kessler withdrew money from her house mortgage — and her daughter never forgot. During a 2023 interview with "CBS News Sunday Morning," Robbie revealed she kept a complete list of every instance she'd borrowed money from her mom. Her intention was always to pay Kessler back in full for her unyielding support, and that's exactly what Robbie did once she made it big.
"[O]ne day, when I made enough money, I just paid that whole mortgage off completely," the "Babylon" actor said of her childhood home. "I was like, 'Mom, don't even worry about that mortgage anymore. It doesn't exist anymore.'" According to the Daily Mail, Kessler purchased the red brick tri-level home in 2007 for $488,000. After Robbie paid off the mortgage in 2014 for her mom's 60th birthday, Kessler sold the house for $630,000, making a whopping profit on the Australian property.
She reportedly considered splurging on another property priced at $8 million
In May 2023, Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley were reportedly house-hunting in Australia — specifically in the Newrybar area of Byron Bay in Brisbane, where fellow Aussie actors Chris and Liam Hemsworth own homes. The sprawling two-hectare property boasts a private residence with eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms, an in-ground pool, and a state-of-the-art renovation that's speculated to have cost around $3 million. While the asking price of the home was not disclosed to the public, it previously sold for $2.4 million in 2019 before the extensive remodel took place.
A few months later in August 2023, Robbie and Ackerley were reported to be potential buyers of another Australian mansion — this one on the market for a staggering $8 million. The Mediterranean-inspired home on New South Wales' Tweed Coast houses six bedrooms, five bathrooms, an in-ground pool, a wine cellar, and more. While it doesn't appear that Robbie invested in either property as of this writing, it's clear that she down to shell out serious dough when it comes to building out her real estate portfolio.
Margot Robbie also bought and redesigned an office space for her production company
Alongside her husband and two friends, Margot Robbie co-founded a production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, in 2014. When they outgrew their original office space on the Warner Brothers lot, the foursome invested in a larger headquarters in the Los Angeles area — and they completely remodeled the space to fit their bright, airy, and laid-back aesthetic. During a 2019 tour with Architectural Digest, Robbie and co-founder Sophia Kerr gave a peek inside the spacious office, which was redesigned to include larger windows, an open floor plan, and "home away from home" vibes.
The kitchen is a highlight for both women, who shared they adore its luxury appliances and function as an inviting community space. As much as they love the rustic-chic kitchen, Robbie and Kerr said the "bougie" bathroom is their favorite space in the entire office. The large powder room includes a luxurious standing shower with marble tile and gold hardware, a feminine pink-tiled statement wall, and other opulent fixtures. Robbie and Kerr also showed off their personal offices, which have a cozy bohemian feel like the rest of the space. The "Suicide Squad" star shared that she wanted a beach cottage-inspired aesthetic to come through her workroom, which she achieved with shiplap walls and a papered statement wall.
Margot Robbie treats her friends to luxurious five-figure getaways
In July 2023, Margot Robbie took a break from promoting the record-shattering "Barbie" movie to enjoy a luxurious trip with her friends — which the actor paid in full. According to the Daily Mail, Robbie treated her husband and over a dozen friends to a £50,000 vacation at an extravagant cabin in Oxfordshire, England. The lush Soho Farmhouse destination is a favorite among A-listers, and for good reason. The many deluxe amenities Robbie showered her guests with reportedly included meals crafted by a private chef, opulent spa treatments, and a variety of fun activities such as cycling and Prosecco pong. She also organized a cocktail van to cater to the crowd — and, true to her Stereotypical Barbie era, Robbie provided pink cups to sip from.
Of the relaxing group getaway, a source told The Sun, "[Robbie] knows the tight-knit crowd through work and her husband, and she feels like she can be herself around them and really let her hair down. She's more than happy to share her wealth with the people she loves, and she is really generous." Speaking to the "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" star's need to decompress amid the soaring success of "Barbie," the insider added, "After spending the last few weeks dressed to the nines and tottering around in heels, Margot ditched the glad rags and donned jeans, comfy hoodies, and flip-flops. Her mates mostly work in the film industry too so they're not fazed by Margot's fame and she can just be herself."
She and her husband enjoy romantic international vacations
As much as she loves showering her friends and family with the finer things in life, one-on-one time with her husband Tom Ackerley is just as important to Margot Robbie. In August 2023, the couple, who've been married since 2016, enjoyed a romantic trip to Greece. The pair were spotted in Sifnos toting their luggage upon their arrival — a single suitcase for Ackerley and two very on-brand baby pink roller bags for Robbie. The act of hauling her own luggage — and the fact that she only had two suitcases — really speaks to Robbie's humble reputation; a star of her caliber would easily be able to demand someone else transport her belongings for her. And yet, Robbie remains refreshingly grounded... despite the very lavish life she lives.
Later, the couple was seen enjoying some time in the sea in the Cyclades area, wading in the rocky Mediterranean and sharing a sweet kiss. Despite being photographed a handful of times, the notoriously private duo maintained a low profile, keeping to themselves amid other summer vacationers.
Margot Robbie wore an estimated $1 million in diamonds at a Barbie premiere
Margot Robbie and her stylist Andrew Mukamal famously curated a plethora of iconic ensembles for the "Barbie" press tour based on some of the most legendary outfits in the Mattel doll's history. The most opulent ensemble debuted by the duo was Robbie's Los Angeles premiere look, which was modeled after the 1960 "Solo in the Spotlight" Barbie. Luxury fashion house Schiaparelli crafted a bespoke gown created in the image of the vintage doll's sparkling black dress, right down to the most minute rosette detail in the skirt. The high-end label also fashioned a pink chiffon scarf for Robbie to hold, just like the original Barbie. While the stunning strapless evening gown was arguably the statement piece of the look, Robbie's iced-out décolletage hardly went unnoticed.
With the help of Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry, the actor was frosted to the gods in nearly 380 carats of diamonds — which industry experts at diamond retailer Steven Stone estimated to be worth an eye-watering $1 million, as reported by People. The star's four stacked diamond necklaces featured a whopping 350 carats, and she also donned 19-carat stud earrings and a 10-carat diamond ring. A pair of black opera gloves and Manolo Blahnik heels completed the mesmerizing outfit, which has been firmly cemented as an iconic moment in the Barbie universe.
Margot Robbie wore vintage and expertly curated designer outfits for the Barbie tour
In addition to Margot Robbie's stunningly recreated 1960s Barbie ensemble, the actor donned a slew of outfits expertly crafted and curated based on original Mattel doll looks throughout the "Barbie" press tour. Robbie's London premiere ensemble was another jaw-dropping look — inspired by the 1960 "Enchanted Evening" Barbie, the movie's titular star wore a Vivienne Westwood gown sculpted out of blush pink satin. The corseted dress featured a large rosette at the waist and a sweeping train cascading from Robbie's hip. The look was completed with a white tulle cape that covered Robbie's shoulders and bust, as well as a stacked pearl choker necklace, white opera gloves, and rhinestone-embellished Christian Louboutin heels.
Robbie and personal stylist Andrew Mukamal also recreated a 1959 look worn by the very first Barbie doll. Paying tribute to the iconic character's inception, Robbie wore a black and white striped mini dress by Hervé Léger, which was paired with white Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses and black Manolo Blahnik heels (Manolos became the go-to footwear for both Barbie's closet and the actor's promotional appearances).
Robbie opened up about the level of thought and detail that went into styling her wardrobe, telling People, "We're finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who actually collect those Barbies. We're hoping to get them excited." This Barbie definitely accomplished the mission.
She dabbles in quiet luxury when she's not dressing her Barbie best
The later months of 2023 saw the "Barbie" press tour slow down, with Margot Robbie simultaneously trading the signature ultra-feminine doll looks for more understated "quiet luxury" ensembles. In November, the entertainment multi-hyphenate was spotted in New York City wearing Bottega Veneta from head to toe. Robbie teamed medium-wash relaxed denim with a fitted white shirt, an oversized cream-colored button-up, and a slouchy but structured gray blazer. The "Birds of Prey" star accessorized with black boots, a black woven hobo bag, and tortoise print sunglasses.
Earlier the same month, Robbie attended the Variety "Power of Women" event in a simple and stunning Fendi gown. The cool-toned brown dress featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette, a fitted bodice, and a very flowy A-line skirt that pooled slightly at Robbie's feet. While Margot Robbie's days of transforming into Barbie are fewer and far between now that there are no more premieres to attend, the actor's elevated wardrobe remains luxurious in a different way.
At the Met Gala, Margot Robbie wore a vintage dress originally worn by Cindy Crawford
For the 2023 Met Gala, which honored the late iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld through its theme, Margot Robbie's striking ensemble nodded to the former Chanel visionary — and an equally legendary '90s supermodel.
The movie producer arrived in an elegant and sexy black gown designed by Lagerfeld himself. The vintage dress featured a corseted bodice, which included transparent panels lined with gold chains between the bust and the hips. The A-line gown also had a short train and a flowing swath of fabric that trailed over one shoulder and down the center of the garment. Though the archived design was altered to accommodate the "Bombshell" actor, Cindy Crawford originally wore Robbie's Met Gala gown in 1993.
While the focal point of Robbie's look was the Chanel dress, her dangling statement earrings, elegantly styled mane, and muted yet stunning makeup added an immense amount of understated beauty to the ensemble.
She collaborated with renowned watching-making brand Richard Mille to create a women's collection
In 2017, globally renowned luxury watchmaker Richard Mille announced it would be partnering with Margot Robbie to create a range of timepieces, with the proceeds from the collection benefitting the Australian foundation Youngcare. In addition to collaborating on the design of the collection, the "Focus" actor served as an ambassador for the brand. Robbie was the second-ever movie star to be named a Richard Mille ambassador, behind history-making Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh.
Since their collaboration announcement, Robbie has been seen wearing seven timepieces from Richard Mille's women's watch range. Six of the seven mechanical masterpieces were reportedly priced at several hundred thousand dollars, with the entire collection estimated to total over $3.5 million USD. As Watch Advice pointed out, the most "affordable" wristwatch was a black ceramic piece priced around $102,000, and the most expensive was an intricate floral-stamped design costing over $2.4 million.
She co-founded a gin brand with the help of her fortune
In May 2023, Margot Robbie expanded her broad list of business endeavors to include co-creating a gin company alongside her husband and three of their friends. According to The Spirit Business, the quintet said the Australia-inspired brand, Papa Salt, took 59 recipe variations over five years to develop. The gin celebrates native Australian botanicals, with oyster shells, roasted wattleseed, and pink peppercorn being stand-out notes in the spirit. Papa Salt is not only inspired by the Land Down Under — it's also locally made in Byron Bay.
Even the brand name has Aussie roots. The five friends met a man from the coast of California creatively nicknamed Papa Salt. The oceanside dweller perfectly encapsulated the vibe of what Australians call a beach bum: a salty sea dog. And thus, Papa Salt — the gin — was bestowed a fitting moniker with a playful backstory full of meaningful character.
Margot Robbie hosted an exclusive Papa Salt event on a superyacht
According to Australia's Daily Telegraph, Margot Robbie hosted a lavish Papa Salt event on a superyacht — one that reportedly costs a jaw-dropping $18,000 per night. The luxury boat, called Sea Raes, is a boutique hotel on the waters of the Sydney Harbour. With the capability to accommodate up to 30 guests during the day and eight overnight, the Sea Raes is said to be a hot venue for rich and famous Aussies. The floating hotel also has a chef on deck at all times to create and prepare meals, which are undoubtedly delicious based on the nearly $20,000 booking fee.
Robbie's generosity when it comes to Papa Salt doesn't only include esteemed guests at private events. According to the Daily Mail, the "Amsterdam" actor and her husband were dining at an Australian restaurant when they offered to foot the bill for 126 fellow diners to have a free cocktail featuring Papa Salt gin. One of the surprised restaurant patrons told the outlet, "[Robbie] was extremely approachable and made everyone feel like they were a part of her lunch." It seems the award-winning star genuinely goes out of her way to share her wealth with everyone in her orbit, from family and friends to complete strangers.