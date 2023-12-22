Margot Robbie's Lavish Life

Margot Robbie is one of the most famous actors of her generation, and as such an esteemed celebrity, she enjoys an extraordinarily lavish life. While her days regularly include designer outfits, elite events, sprawling mansions, and international travel, the entertainment multi-hyphenate hails from humble beginnings. Robbie and her three siblings were raised in Australia by a single mother, and she diligently worked to rise to stardom in her home country, then eventually to the top of Hollywood's ranks. Now an award-winning actor who's worked alongside Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Gosling, and many other critically-acclaimed actors, Robbie has all the finest trappings of life available at her fingertips.

Luxurious as her world is, the "Barbie" star is generous with her wealth. From real estate investments made on behalf of her family to extravagant five-figure trips gifted to her friends, Margot Robbie spends her millions not only on her own opulent life, but also on the lives of those around her.