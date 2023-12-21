Barack Obama's Most Candid Confessions About His Former Drug Use

In "Dreams From My Father," Obama writes of his realization that drugs could not solve his problems: "That was the problem with booze and drugs, wasn't it? At some point, they couldn't stop that ticking sound, the sound of certain emptiness." Obama's struggle with drugs continued until he transferred to Columbia University in New York City.

When his initial plans for accommodation fell through, he was forced to reach out to Sadiq, a friend who was also involved in the drug lifestyle. While Sadiq had predicted that the city would "eat away" at his goals, the opposite occurred. Obama writes, "The city had indeed had an effect on me, although not the one he'd expected. I stopped getting high."

He added that he began running three miles daily, with a weekly Sunday fast. Rather than slacking off in school, Barack Obama doubled down and applied himself to his school work in addition to "keeping a journal of daily reflections and very bad poetry." However, his cigarette use continued up until the White House when a particular incident finally convinced Barack Obama to stop smoking. The former president's journey from a youth struggling with drug problems to becoming the president of the United States is inspiring. It is an encouraging indicator that we can all choose to rise above the circumstances we find ourselves in.

