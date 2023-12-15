Adrienne Bailon Fires Back At Critics Of Her Bikini Photos

Adrienne Bailon wears many hats as a singer, actress, and television personality. Many know her from her days in singing group 3LW and films such as Disney's "The Cheetah Girls." She later turned her attention to talk shows, hosting the daytime series "The Real" until it ended in 2022. Since then, the multifaceted entertainer is keeping busy with other endeavors such, as her vegan fashion line, LA VOÛTE, and most importantly, her family, which she often shows off on Instagram. However, during a recent family trip with her loved ones, Bailon faced criticism online for her vacation swim looks.

Bailon is not known for showing much skin online. With that in mind, she shocked fans when she shared an Instagram Reel on December 13, 2023, displaying several of her swimsuits for the beach. One of them was a black two-piece bikini, which was certainly something different from her mostly chic IG looks. Even in a June 2023 IG carousel post, Bailon posed on the beach in a one-piece swimsuit, though that didn't attract much controversy. With the latest image showing more of her body in a two-piece, however, some viewers accused the mom of undergoing cosmetic surgery. Bailon shot down the accusation, making it crystal clear where she inherited her great physique.