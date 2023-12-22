Kelsea Ballerini's Stunning Wardrobe Choices Over The Years

Award-winning country musician Kelsea Ballerini may be known for her chart-topping hits "Peter Pan," "Love Me Like You Mean It," "Yeah Boy," and more, but she's also making quite a name for herself as a fashion icon in the celebrity sphere. The singer began walking red carpets after her career took off in the mid-2010s, and her stunning style evolution has been exciting to watch.

Florals, sparkles, and feminine silhouettes have been staple features of her closet over the years, but as she's gotten older, Ballerini has also experimented with sexy cutouts, daring skirt slits, and plunging necklines. While she has a special place in her heart for her Nashville roots, the musician has also been candid about embracing less traditional looks for country music stars like Shania Twain and other iconic musicians who came before her. The singer told People in 2023, "I just love playing with fashion. For me, especially as a country artist, I think there's this stigma where it's big hair and big sequins — and obviously that's a part of it. But, I love being able to push those boundaries and expand people's minds on what country music can look like," Ballerini explained.

From esteemed awards shows to exclusive fashion week events, the rising country star has become a regular fixture with a serious eye for style — and her increasingly bold ensembles have had us calling "Dibs" on her as a source of fashion inspiration.