How Kory Keefer Really Feels About Malia & Sam

Things heated up on Season 3 of Bravo's "Winter House." The reality show puts many Bravolebrities together for a drama-filled winter vacation and is the spin-off series to "Summer House." Kory Keefer has appeared on both "Summer House" and "Winter House," but he raised eyebrows in "Winter House" Season 3 for engaging in a bit of flirtationship with co-star Malia White — despite being somewhat romantically involved with Sam Feher from "Summer House." That became a subplot of "Winter House" Season 3.

While Keefer was on "Watch What Happens Live!" in December 2023, host Andy Cohen shared poll results where 97% of "WWHL" viewers thought Keefer "should have defined his relationship" with Feher earlier than he did. Keefer agreed that he should have done that. "Kind of reliving it, we've talked about this throughout but then seeing it happen again — hindsight is 20/20 and of course, I would. If I could go back, it would be 100% different and I would have defined it immediately going in there," Keefer told the host.

Later in the interview, Cohen asked if Keefer avoided putting a label on his "situationship" with Feher so he could "bang everybody in the house." Keefer said no and, "It was just me being a dumb guy trying to push, you know, not having that conversation as much as possible just because I'm not ... I don't like talking about my feelings a lot. And then, now it blew up in my face."