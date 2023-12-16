Jill Biden's White House Nutcracker Dancers Are Outraging Holiday Purists

While the First Lady spends most of the year in serious pursuits such as meeting with foreign dignitaries and promoting their selected causes, there's one annual responsibility that's all about creating joy. The FLOTUS is responsible for helping plan and execute the official White House Christmas decorations in all the first floor rooms and corridors. Mamie Eisenhower was the first to introduce more elaborate décor to the surroundings, and Jackie Kennedy picked up on the trend by establishing a yearly theme for the displays. It now takes months of planning and a full week of nonstop trimming to get The People's House visitor-ready — talk about starting the Christmas decorating early!

Dr. Jill Biden, the current presidential spouse, clearly delights in helping make the White House festive. Her 2023 theme, "The Magic, Wonder, and Joy of the Holidays," is meant to reflect a child's innocent amazement at the color, lights, and treats associated with the holiday season. From the bakery-themed China Room to the Santa's Workshop display in the State Dining Room, the extravaganza has something for the young and young at heart alike.

However, Biden also planned a holiday entertainment that's drawing its fair share of sneers along with the cheers. She posted a video of The Dorrance Dance Company, a Manhattan-based tap dance troupe, performing their take on the familiar "Nutcracker Suite" ballet in various rooms of the house. The unconventional rendition brought out the Scrooge in many viewers.