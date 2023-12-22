The Red Carpet Fashion Disaster Andy Cohen Wishes We'd All Forget About
Sometimes, what happens live isn't all that fantastic to watch. Case in point: Andy Cohen on the red carpet at the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball in New York. While you'll usually find the silver fox looking quite dapper on his Bravo show, "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," he had a decidedly different fashion idea for the event that occurred at Madison Square Garden on December 8.
Cohen was tapped to introduce a special performance by Cher, and he selected a button-down green plaid shirt with dark-wash denim jeans and Air Jordan sneakers for the momentous occasion. While the individual clothing items by themselves weren't all that notably unusual, the way the creator of the "Real Housewives" franchise pieced them all together garnered lots of attention — not all of it positive.
The jeans, though cuffed, still appeared to be way too long and ill-fitting. His shirt was tucked in only on one side, and the shoes, despite being a neutral black and white, stuck out big time, particularly when paired with the slouchy denim. It was a look that would come to immediately haunt Cohen, causing regret and a wish for total amnesia of his fashion faux pas.
Cohen got roasted for his wardrobe
Immediately after the red-carpet photos from the Jingle Ball were released, Andy Cohen became the target for the fashion firing squad on social media for his plaid-and-denim look. Fans let the insults fly on X, formerly known as Twitter, getting creative with their critiques. "Why is he dressed like he's the star of the newest Nickelodeon teen comedy?" queried one, while quite a few others thought his look was straight out of the '90s, noting, "He looks like the old boy band dolls they used to make." One person appeared to be defending him... until you read through the tweet. "We all need to calm down. He was obvs running late for his night shift at Abercrombie. The one next door to Foot Locker," they joked.
Cohen recognized the error of his ways pretty quickly, and on an episode of Radio Andy that aired just a few days later, he admitted the outfit wasn't his best decision. "I look so bad in these red carpet pictures," he declared. "I woke up on Saturday morning and went online, and it was a massacre of me. And I was like, 'Oh man, I look so stupid. I deserve all this.'"
He did think he looked quite festive when he was on stage introducing Cher, given his green shirt highlighted by a red background. But the ensemble as a whole? Major regrets. "I hate it that these pictures are out there," the talk-show host confessed.
His style sense is usually a lot less vivid
He may not be known as a fashionista, especially when compared to the "Real Housewives" glam he's surrounded by regularly, but Andy Cohen does have a trademark style, based firmly in a more classic, conservative arena. "I'm kind of square," he told Interview.
Audiences usually see him in dark suits and ties on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," and the host is partial to the Ralph Lauren Black Label brand. "I love that their suits are elegant with modern tailoring," he shared with GQ. "They fit me like a glove and are my go-to."
As for that fashion disaster, it's possible Cohen may have been trying to channel a different version of himself for the 2023 Jingle Ball in New York. If you take a stroll through his Instagram, he leans more toward a casual vibe when he's at home or out with friends. In fact, during a walk with his young daughter, the producer's wardrobe pretty closely matched his red carpet outfit: plaid shirt and jeans. If only he had copied it exactly, with its untucked, better-fitting finish...