The Red Carpet Fashion Disaster Andy Cohen Wishes We'd All Forget About

Sometimes, what happens live isn't all that fantastic to watch. Case in point: Andy Cohen on the red carpet at the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball in New York. While you'll usually find the silver fox looking quite dapper on his Bravo show, "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," he had a decidedly different fashion idea for the event that occurred at Madison Square Garden on December 8.

Cohen was tapped to introduce a special performance by Cher, and he selected a button-down green plaid shirt with dark-wash denim jeans and Air Jordan sneakers for the momentous occasion. While the individual clothing items by themselves weren't all that notably unusual, the way the creator of the "Real Housewives" franchise pieced them all together garnered lots of attention — not all of it positive.

The jeans, though cuffed, still appeared to be way too long and ill-fitting. His shirt was tucked in only on one side, and the shoes, despite being a neutral black and white, stuck out big time, particularly when paired with the slouchy denim. It was a look that would come to immediately haunt Cohen, causing regret and a wish for total amnesia of his fashion faux pas.