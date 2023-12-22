A Look Back At Naomi Campbell's '90s Romance With Robert De Niro

Supermodel Naomi Campbell and acting legend Robert De Niro have each had their share of relationships over the years, and there was a time during the 1990s when they dated each other. Although both were accustomed to life in the spotlight, Campbell and De Niro endeavored to keep their romance under wraps and out of the media.

Privacy is important to De Niro, and he's been known not to reveal more relationship details than necessary. For instance, in May 2023, when asked about his six kids, De Niro corrected the interviewer and said he's a father of seven. While he disclosed the birth of his new baby, De Niro omitted the name of the baby's mother, though it was later reported that she was his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, a martial arts instructor.

For Campbell, De Niro's penchant for relationship discretion has been a lasting legacy of their time together, and it's influenced her subsequent relationships. "For me, privacy is important to know each other, and I always worry that my job will not allow that," the supermodel explained to The Wall Street Journal. "But I have ways. I was taught that by Robert De Niro." Even so, Campbell doesn't mind occasionally divulging details about past romances, particularly to compliment many of her exes, including De Niro.