A Look Back At Naomi Campbell's '90s Romance With Robert De Niro
Supermodel Naomi Campbell and acting legend Robert De Niro have each had their share of relationships over the years, and there was a time during the 1990s when they dated each other. Although both were accustomed to life in the spotlight, Campbell and De Niro endeavored to keep their romance under wraps and out of the media.
Privacy is important to De Niro, and he's been known not to reveal more relationship details than necessary. For instance, in May 2023, when asked about his six kids, De Niro corrected the interviewer and said he's a father of seven. While he disclosed the birth of his new baby, De Niro omitted the name of the baby's mother, though it was later reported that she was his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, a martial arts instructor.
For Campbell, De Niro's penchant for relationship discretion has been a lasting legacy of their time together, and it's influenced her subsequent relationships. "For me, privacy is important to know each other, and I always worry that my job will not allow that," the supermodel explained to The Wall Street Journal. "But I have ways. I was taught that by Robert De Niro." Even so, Campbell doesn't mind occasionally divulging details about past romances, particularly to compliment many of her exes, including De Niro.
Campbell and De Niro continue to have a lasting friendship
While neither Naomi Campbell nor Robert De Niro disclosed exactly when they dated during the '90s, the supermodel has noted their relationship was a significant romantic experience for her. Back in February 2012, the Mirror reported that Campbell posted about De Niro on her Facebook page, writing, "He was my first and true love, and we were together six years." Although it's been decades since they split, Campbell and DeNiro still enjoy each other's company, with Campbell noting that she and De Niro had seen each other in 2020. Friendships are important to Campbell, and, with only one exception, she's friendly with her former romantic partners.
Back in 2003, De Niro and Campbell reportedly went out for drinks together before the actor went home with Campbell. "Naomi feels he is the calm thing in her life," a source informed British Vogue. "He was the one she would call at night whenever she needed someone to talk to." At the time, it was rumored that Campbell approached De Niro about the prospect of parenting together.
Rumors aside, it wouldn't be until 2021 that Campbell's first child was born. Like De Niro's birth announcement with his seventh child, Campbell kept the details of her baby's arrival sparse, only revealing that her daughter was her biological child. When Naomi's son was born in June 2023, she followed a similar strategy. She's also refrained from publicly announcing her kids' names.
Campbell puts a lot of energy into friendships
Naomi Campbell's incredible success as a model and actor have given her a stunning net worth. However, she has reflected that her professional triumphs took precedence over her romantic partnerships. "I'd say the sacrifice is really finding that soul mate who will understand you," Campbell informed The Cut. "I'm strong, but I'm also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise."
While romances have come and gone, Campbell has maintained enduring friendships, with some that extend 30-plus years. The supermodel is loyal and supportive of her friends, and she's appreciative of those who have supported and assisted her over the years. As part of her friendships with past romantic partners, Campbell has taken time to compliment exes when she gives interviews. For instance, she praised Adam Clayton, the U2 bassist, over 20 years after they were engaged in 1994. Speaking to the Irish Independent in 2015, Campbell noted that she's friends with Clayton as well as his bandmates, adding, "I am very proud of Adam." However, using Robert De Niro-esque discretion, Campbell declined to provide details about their former relationship. She further noted she feels it's unfair to share info about them.
As part of these friendships, Campbell has even vacationed with past loves, like Flavio Briatore. The former couple were together for four years. Since their breakup, Briatore observed that he prefers friendship with the supermodel to their romantic relationship.