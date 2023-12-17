General Hospital Star Jack Axelrod Dead At 93

Veteran soap actor Jack Axelrod died at age 93, per Entertainment Weekly and other outlets. Axelrod passed in Los Angeles of natural causes on November 28, 2023, but his representative Jennifer Garland made the news public on December 16. Garland told EW she was close to the actor and "had the pleasure" of visiting him often in his last years: "We spent much time outdoors, where Jack loved to sketch, read news articles, and recite Shakespearean sonnets."

Axelrod's long TV and screen career began with Woody Allen's 1971 comedy "Bananas," and he worked steadily in numerous character roles until 2020. He's best known for playing Victor Jerome on "General Hospital," a role he assumed for 40 episodes from 1987 to 1989, and his other credits include recurring roles on "Grey's Anatomy," "My Name Is Earl," "Modern Family," and "NCIS."

Born in L.A. on January 25, 1930, the actor had no immediate family.

