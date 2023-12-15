Heartbreaking Soap Opera Star Deaths In 2023

Reporting a death is always heartbreaking, especially in end-of-the-year tallies of those we've lost. Soap opera stars have some of the most fervent fans and are remembered very fondly after their passing. Several celebrities passed away in 2022, and among them were quite a few soap actors.

They included Quinn Redeker, who was on both "Days of Our Lives" and "The Young and the Restless;" Jerry verDorn, who played the iconic Clint Buchanan on "One Life to Live;" legendary "Days" star John Aniston, who portrayed the lovable yet dastardly Victor Kiriakis; and beloved "General Hospital" stalwart Sonya Eddy, whose fan-favorite character Epiphany Johnson remains in the hearts of soap fans.

This year hasn't been easy for fans of movies and TV shows more generally either. Stars like Ryan O'Neal ("Love Story"), Matthew Perry ("Friends"), Suzanne Somers ("Three's Company"), Richard Roundtree ("Shaft"), and sitcom auteur Norman Lear are just a scant few icons who sadly shuffled off this mortal coil. Several soap opera stars also died in 2023, and here we present many who are gone but not forgotten.