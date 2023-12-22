The Rumored Reasons King Charles Stripped Harry & Meghan Of Their Royal Security

Hold onto your crowns because it looks like King Charles may have played a role in the ongoing security problems of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry has been making headlines this year for his ongoing legal battles to obtain proper protection for himself and his family, but the prince's security woes date back to January 2020. This is when the famous couple made the monumental decision to step down from their roles as senior royals. Two months after their announcement, Harry and Meghan packed their bags and moved to the United States.

However, the decision to leave their glittering royal lives behind hasn't come without its share of problems for the drama-prone duke and duchess. One of the drawbacks to leaving their positions as senior royals was that they essentially left the umbrella of royals that receive protection from security guards. Harry revealed as much in his shocking memoir "Spare." The royal claimed that a month after he and Meghan announced they were stepping back from the spotlight, they were slapped with the news that they would be losing their private security detail.

Stripping the Sussexes of their private security guards has been regarded as simply protocol since Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals. But there could be more to the story. There's a rumor floating around that the removal of Harry and Meghan's security detail was enforced by none other than Harry's father, King Charles III. The harsh decision may be a tactic to keep the talkative twosome under the influence of the royal family.