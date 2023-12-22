The Rumored Reasons King Charles Stripped Harry & Meghan Of Their Royal Security
Hold onto your crowns because it looks like King Charles may have played a role in the ongoing security problems of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry has been making headlines this year for his ongoing legal battles to obtain proper protection for himself and his family, but the prince's security woes date back to January 2020. This is when the famous couple made the monumental decision to step down from their roles as senior royals. Two months after their announcement, Harry and Meghan packed their bags and moved to the United States.
However, the decision to leave their glittering royal lives behind hasn't come without its share of problems for the drama-prone duke and duchess. One of the drawbacks to leaving their positions as senior royals was that they essentially left the umbrella of royals that receive protection from security guards. Harry revealed as much in his shocking memoir "Spare." The royal claimed that a month after he and Meghan announced they were stepping back from the spotlight, they were slapped with the news that they would be losing their private security detail.
Stripping the Sussexes of their private security guards has been regarded as simply protocol since Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals. But there could be more to the story. There's a rumor floating around that the removal of Harry and Meghan's security detail was enforced by none other than Harry's father, King Charles III. The harsh decision may be a tactic to keep the talkative twosome under the influence of the royal family.
It was a power move by King Charles, an insider claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's messy security battle has a rumored place of origin, and it's apparently Harry's father, King Charles III. For a long time, it was believed that Queen Elizabeth made the decision to relieve her grandson's family of private security, but as new information came forth, that theory has been cast under doubt. During a court hearing about Harry's security detail, an unearthed letter from Queen Elizabeth II's secretary Sir Edward Young was presented. The letter stated that the late monarch was worried about the flack Harry and Meghan were receiving from the media and wanted them kept safe. Young wrote, due to the Queen's concern, that she believed "it is imperative that the [Sussex] family continues to be provided with effective security."
That's one monarch cleared, but there are rumors that Britain's newest monarch, King Charles, was the one who truly pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan to have their security privileges stripped away. According to a source with the Byline Times, King Charles was not pleased with Harry's decision to step away from the royal family. To get back at his son, the monarch is said to have snatched away his family's private security detail. The source stated: "The Sussexes had either to be safely in the tent in Britain or cast away and castigated as comprehensively as possible in order to reduce the threat of them eclipsing the rest of the family."
Charles allegedly told the media to bash Harry and Meghan
Taking away their private security out of spite isn't the only explosive claim made about King Charles and his relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Per the Byline Times, the rift between the monarch and his son has everything to do with jealousy. The insider said that Charles wasn't fond of all the media attention Harry and Meghan were receiving while he and Camilla often fell to the sidelines.
This wouldn't be the first time that someone accused the British king of feeling envious towards his son and daughter-in-law. As captured by the Independent, Harry used his memoir "Spare" to call out his father's jealousy. The prince even stated that his father had cut him and Meghan off financially because he was worried Meghan, whom he labeled the "novel and resplendent" actress, would steal away his spotlight.
Jealousy isn't the worst thing King Charles is accused of. It's also rumored that the monarch had a hand in the media's trashing of Harry and Meghan while they were living in Britain. According to the insider, Harry and Meghan's departure to the United States took away Charles' ability to manipulate their image. "[He] tried everything to make it fail," the source disclosed, "starting with the removal of security and then signing off on a 12-month assault by the U.K. press on Harry and Meghan and everyone in their orbit."
Prince Harry and Meghan have been paying for private security since they made their move to the U.S.