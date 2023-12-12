Unearthed Queen Elizabeth Letter Sparks Debate Over Harry & Meghan's Security Woes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security battle with U.K. police has been messy, and it only continues to get messier as more information is revealed. Harry is still dealing with a libel case against Associated Newspapers Ltd. (the company that owns publications such as Mail on Sunday and the Daily Mail), due to an article published in 2022 that alleged Harry kept his attempted acquisition of publicly funded U.K. security secret (via NBC News). Despite Harry's efforts to avoid going to court, the case will go to trial. However, a new piece of evidence in the case may contradict what Harry published in his memoir. According to the Daily Telegraph (via The U.S. Sun), Harry wrote in "Spare" that he and Meghan had were left high and dry by the royal family when they asked for security. But an unearthed letter from Queen Elizabeth II expressed a similar concern over their security.

Penned by the Queen's senior aide Sir Edward Young and sent to Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill, the letter (shared by The Sunday Times) stated that, "You will understand well that ensuring that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain safe is of paramount importance to Her Majesty and her family" (via People). It also explained how due to Harry and Meghan's status, " ... it is imperative that the family continues to be provided with effective security."

Harry and Meghan lost their security detail in February 2020, a month after they announced they would no longer be working royals. Now, the publication of the Queen's letter has people divided.