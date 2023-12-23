How JoJo Siwa Started A Fake Pregnancy Rumor About Herself

JoJo Siwa's life as a child star has certainly prepared her for all her popularity as an adult. Unfortunately, with popularity comes the difficulty of dealing with the rumor mill.

Unsurprisingly, Siwa is no stranger to this, but even so, being the topic of celeb gossip can get to everyone at one point or another. Now and then, a rumor rears its head that a star just has to shut down. For the ever-creative Siwa, though, she decided to put an end to a rumor about her in a surprising way; she faked a pregnancy.

In 2020, the internet was abuzz with questions that the "Dance Moms" breakout star was expecting. Rumors took TikTok by storm that fans spotted a positive pregnancy test in one of Siwa's Instagram posts. She went straight to the source, posting her own TikTok, which has since been deleted, saying, "Apparently I'm pregnant. God, I love TikTok." While she didn't outright dispel the rumors, it was clear from her tone that the star was having a laugh at the speediness of gossip on social media. Her video seemed to put the rumors to rest — until Spring 2023, that is.