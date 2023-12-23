How JoJo Siwa Started A Fake Pregnancy Rumor About Herself
JoJo Siwa's life as a child star has certainly prepared her for all her popularity as an adult. Unfortunately, with popularity comes the difficulty of dealing with the rumor mill.
Unsurprisingly, Siwa is no stranger to this, but even so, being the topic of celeb gossip can get to everyone at one point or another. Now and then, a rumor rears its head that a star just has to shut down. For the ever-creative Siwa, though, she decided to put an end to a rumor about her in a surprising way; she faked a pregnancy.
In 2020, the internet was abuzz with questions that the "Dance Moms" breakout star was expecting. Rumors took TikTok by storm that fans spotted a positive pregnancy test in one of Siwa's Instagram posts. She went straight to the source, posting her own TikTok, which has since been deleted, saying, "Apparently I'm pregnant. God, I love TikTok." While she didn't outright dispel the rumors, it was clear from her tone that the star was having a laugh at the speediness of gossip on social media. Her video seemed to put the rumors to rest — until Spring 2023, that is.
JoJo Siwa reignites fan theories with mysterious Snapchat videos
Despite there being seemingly no truth to the Jojo Siwa pregnancy rumors, they began circulating again a year later. Siwa shared videos on Snapchat that showed the star buying baby clothes with the caption, "Baby clothes shopping is my new favorite." According to Siwa, she was buying these clothes as a gift for someone else, but it planted the question in folks' minds once again. The phrase "JoJo Siwa pregnancy announcement" quickly became a suggested search on many of Siwa's TikTok videos, which only served to blow the rumors further out of proportion and cause more fans to wonder if there was any truth to the idea.
Siwa came out as LGBTQ back in 2021, so the pregnancy rumors also spiraled into more questions and conjecture about the star's sexuality and relationship history. Siwa then took to Snapchat with a video that really caused things to spin out of control. She showed herself holding her belly with text that read "Can't believe it." As if this wasn't enough, she posted another image of herself holding her belly with the caption "TEAM BOY OR TEAM GIRL" and another with the dancer's pal, Ezra Sosa, holding her belly with the words "The father of my baby!!"
Jojo Siwa's pregnancy hints spark backlash
At the pregnancy rumors' peak, JoJo Siwa was being very blatant about her joking posts. It's clear that Siwa felt she got nowhere when denying the pregnancy rumors and had a lot more fun leaning into them as a joke. However, plenty of her fans didn't think it was a laughing matter, as struggles with infertility are a common and often devastating issue.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, one user wrote, "Doesn't anybody else think it's extremely disrespectful and insensitive for JoJo Siwa to be pretending to be pregnant ?????" Evidently, others did share these sentiments, since the tweet garnered nearly 4,000 likes. Among many enraged comments on the post, one user said, "It's so disgusting. I blocked her on everything because I can't believe she's continuing to do it."
Not long after the star's last post implying that she was expecting, she took to Snapchat to talk about her actual views on becoming a mom. "It's not the social norm how I will end up having kids one day," she shared in the video. "Kids watch this, so I'm not going to talk about how babies are made, but babies are made with male and female ... there will never be that male significant other in my life." She confirmed that she was "very far away" from when she would ultimately consider having kids.