Charlie Sheen Is Realistic About His Hollywood Future After Years Of Chaos

Charlie Sheen (which isn't his real name, by the way) has faced many ups and downs over the years. As the son of acting legend Martin Sheen and brother to Emilio Estévez, Sheen hails from a strong line of actors. He found early success by landing roles in popular sitcoms of the early 2000s, including "Spin City." Most people probably know Sheen for his role in the hit CBS series "Two and a Half Men." His character, the sardonic playboy Charlie Harper, was a fan favorite and made the show extremely popular. In the early 2010s, Sheen was among the highest-paid TV actors in the world, BBC reports.

Sheen was on top of his game at that time. However, things took a turn for the worse when his chaotic personal life began to bleed into his career life. In early 2011, Sheen had fans concerned when he checked himself into rehab after being rushed to the hospital for extreme pain in his abdomen. He engaged in several brutally honest interviews around this time, during which he openly discussed his drug and alcohol addictions. He even bashed the creator of "Two and a Half Men," Chuck Lorre, in some of these intense interviews. Sheen's missteps kept stacking up until eventually, he was fired from the show that had made him into a household name.

Years later, the actor seems to have reconciled with his past and is ready to move forward. He's got plans to break back into TV acting, but he's keeping a level head about his expectations for his future in Hollywood.