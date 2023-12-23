Alec Baldwin Isn't Shy About His Crush On Barbra Streisand

We've all had a celeb crush or two — including celebs themselves. Since stars are much more likely to actually meet their celebrity crushes than the rest of us are, it's really no surprise when they shoot their shot. This is exactly what Alec Baldwin has done time and time again with none other than Barbra Streisand. And, hey — who can blame him? Recently, though, a comment that Baldwin made on Instagram has caught folks' attention.

While plenty of fans love Streisand from afar, Baldwin actually knows her IRL. In 2016, Baldwin joined Streisand on her album, "Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway." When Streisand invited the actor to sing "The Best Thing That Has Ever Happened" with her, he wasn't sure if he could hack it with such a renowned singer. Luckily, Streisand persisted. "You're a personality and it's perfect for the song," she told the Associated Press that she had explained to Baldwin. "Will you try with me? Because if it's really terrible we won't use it. Will you experiment with me? Will you play with me?"

It seems that Streisand's plea did more than just secure a duet with Baldwin; it also made him fall head over heels for the singer. Seven years later on October 24, 2023, it seems that Baldwin was so overwhelmed by an old video of Streisand performing that was posted to a fan account that he simply had to comment. He wrote on the Instagram post, "My God. This is the hottest woman. Ever."