Olivia Rodrigo's Most Embarrassing Social Media Moment Is Totally Relatable

Even the most successful stars have imperfect lives — and they can make embarrassing mistakes on social media, just like non-celebs. Singer Olivia Rodrigo is not exempt from such awkward moments online. While speaking with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" in December 2023, she explained that she doesn't follow anyone on social media to keep her from using her phone as much.

Rodrigo continued, "I had this very embarrassing encounter once, where I was stalking my ex — as one does, sue me, sorry — and I accidentally followed him 'cause I was stalking him." Since she followed no one else, it was a very noticeable mistake. Rodrigo told Fallon how her friend told her what happened and to unfollow him fast. Just as she opened Instagram, Rodrigo's phone died, adding another layer to the comedy of errors.

Eventually, the "deja vu" singer got her phone charged up and unfollowed her ex. Everyone thought her account had been hacked, unaware that it was an unintentional move from Rodrigo. Rodrigo told Fallon that now, she has an anonymous Instagram account (a "finsta," or "Fake Instagram") in addition to her main account.