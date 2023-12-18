Why Melania Trump's Former Adviser Is Calling Her Out Big Time

Growing up in a poor, small town in Slovenia under a Communist regime, Melanija Knavs surely never imagined the path her life would one day take. In a fairy-tale twist of fate, a professional photographer discovered her by chance while she was still in high school. That launched Knavs into a modeling career that eventually brought her to New York, where she met businessman Donald Trump, and the rest is history. In 2016, Melania Trump reinvented herself as the second foreign-born first lady and the first to be a naturalized U.S. citizen.

Melania acknowledged her background on December 15, 2023, in a rare post-White House public appearance at the National Archives in Washington, D.C. There, she addressed a naturalization ceremony for 25 immigrants from various countries. Recalling her difficult journey to citizenship, Melania remarked, "My personal experience of traversing the challenges of the immigration process opened my eyes to the harsh realities people face, including you, who try to become US citizens" (via CNN). While the former FLOTUS's appearance may have inspired the new citizens, at least one person was unimpressed.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania's former advisor, was interviewed on "CNN NewsNight" and asked for her opinion of the speech. "Unfortunately, I find it deceptive, almost deceitful [...] and lacking of any real meaning," Winston Wolkoff asserted bluntly (via X, formerly known as Twitter). "And it's unfortunate because she had an opportunity as first lady of the United States to make a real difference. And she didn't, at all."