A Look Back At Ryan O'Neal's Romance With Barbra Streisand

"Peyton Place" star Ryan O'Neal sadly died at 82 years old in December 2023. Over the course of his lengthy career, the prolific actor was romantically linked to several fellow stars. However, O'Neal also enjoyed a short-lived romance with entertainment icon Barbra Streisand back in 1970, which she detailed in her bestselling memoir "My Name is Barbra."

Streisand confirmed that she met O'Neal at a dinner party and he "fancied me and asked for my number" (via People). She continued, "We started seeing each other, and it was kind of a new dynamic for me [...] easy and casual. I remember a moment early on when he told me, 'I love you,' and I said, 'What do you mean? You don't know me.' Trust me to be so literal."

Even though the duo broke up, they were on amicable terms until O'Neal's death. In fact, Streisand was actually the one who recommended O'Neal to be her co-star in the 1972 movie "What's Up, Doc?" A few years later, the former couple starred in another film together, "The Main Event," which highlighted O'Neal's real-life boxing prowess.