The Heartbreaking True Story Of Ryan O'Neal And Farrah Fawcett's Relationship

In 1979, Ryan O'Neal had been through two marriages: one to Joanna Moore, and one to his "Peyton Place" co-star Leigh Taylor Young, which resulted in O'Neal's first three children, a daughter and two sons. He was divorced for five years and single when his friend, Lee Majors, of "The Six Million Dollar Man" fame, asked him over for dinner, enticing him with a home-cooked meal by his wife. Majors was married to Farrah Fawcett, and O'Neal was instantly smitten. "She was breathtaking," he remembered on The Late Late Show. He also recalled that Fawcett and Majors didn't seem to be happily married. When Majors went out of town, O'Neal asked Fawcett out to see a musician they both liked.

When they met up, sparks flew. The "Paper Moon" actor told TV Guide, as reported by LA Times, "We sat and kissed and kissed until our lips were bloody. I could have gone on kissing her for a year." He revealed the next night was even more electric when the two shared a bed together.

Fawcett's marriage to Majors was already in a downward spiral, and her chemistry with O'Neal was the final push to end things. The couple separated that same year and were officially divorced in 1982. In an interview with Life Magazine, shared by People, Fawcett recalled her early dating years with O'Neal. "I was so overwhelmed by this mental and physical attraction for him that I didn't think about anything except what was happening right there," she said.