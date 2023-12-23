What Happened To Austin Aynes After HGTV's Good Bones?

HGTV's "Good Bones" may have started with Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mom, Karen E. Laine, but the cast quickly expanded to include other talented team members. Some were actual family members Mina was working with, like Thadeus "Tad" Starsiak, Mina's half-brother. Others were acquaintances who quickly became close friends, such as Austin Aynes.

After being on the air for eight seasons, August 2023 was the home renovation show's swan song. Laine had retired, and Mina was beginning to feel the burden of running a business and filming a hit show by herself. But even though she was walking away from "Good Bones," she refused to abandon her hardworking castmates. On an October 2023 episode of her podcast, "Mina AF," the mom of two admitted, "I wanted to try to find a soft landing space for as many people on my team as I could." One of those people was Aynes.

The duo had met completely by chance years earlier, Aynes explained on the Reason to Dance charity blog. "My current coworker and previous (and still) demo buddy dropped a line to me at the beginning of my senior year that his sister's company was having a pilot for a TV show filmed and wanted me to participate," he shared in his bio. Aynes took a leap of faith, and the show turned out to be a success — that is until filming wrapped and the demolition expert was again left looking for another opportunity to leap.