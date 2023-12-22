Inside Olivia Rodrigo's Romance With Actor Louis Partridge

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo is no stranger to exploring the concept of young love in her music, especially with her chart-topping breakout single, "Drivers License." While that song was centered on a smitten young lover devastated at seeing their former boyfriend move on, Rodrigo has seemingly found happiness in a new romance with British actor and model Louis Partridge. With both being young and at the top of their careers, it may be a match made in heaven.

While it's unknown exactly when they first crossed paths, Rodrigo and Partridge got acquainted sometime in early 2023. They reportedly met through mutual friends, and the pair stayed in close contact from that moment on, initially texting quite a bit before things took a romantic turn. Yet, neither party has publicly confirmed their budding relationship. However, they've been spotted out and about several times, and from all appearances, they seem to be very much together.