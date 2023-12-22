Inside Olivia Rodrigo's Romance With Actor Louis Partridge
Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo is no stranger to exploring the concept of young love in her music, especially with her chart-topping breakout single, "Drivers License." While that song was centered on a smitten young lover devastated at seeing their former boyfriend move on, Rodrigo has seemingly found happiness in a new romance with British actor and model Louis Partridge. With both being young and at the top of their careers, it may be a match made in heaven.
While it's unknown exactly when they first crossed paths, Rodrigo and Partridge got acquainted sometime in early 2023. They reportedly met through mutual friends, and the pair stayed in close contact from that moment on, initially texting quite a bit before things took a romantic turn. Yet, neither party has publicly confirmed their budding relationship. However, they've been spotted out and about several times, and from all appearances, they seem to be very much together.
The relationship seems to be relatively new
Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge may be getting cozy with one another in public, but the relationship appears to still be relatively new. Rumors of their courtship first began to swirl in October 2023 when they were seen embracing each other on the streets of London. The rumored couple even had their arms around one another as they were out and about. They were photographed sharing a laugh with Rodrigo clearly in the Halloween spirit, wearing black cat ears.
Days after the images hit the internet, an insider provided insight into their outing with The Sun: "Olivia flew to London with her best pal, singer Conan Gray, but it was Louis who she came to see," adding, "She has spent a few days in the capital hanging out with them all, but it's been Louis who she has been inseparable from." This wasn't exactly an admission of anything, though a few months later, another sighting of the couple proved they were much more than friends.
Rodrigo and Partridge don't shy away from PDA
Olivia Rodrigo and "Enola Holmes" star Louis Partridge may not have released a joint statement about their love life, but they seemingly confirmed it in their own way. In December 2023, the duo was spotted indulging in a passionate make-out session in New York City. The touchy-feely moment took place in broad daylight at a gas station and was captured by paparazzi. It seems the pair was in NYC for Rodrigo's Jingle Ball and "Saturday Night Live" performances, which Partridge reportedly attended. He was even spotted hanging out with her besties.
Rodrigo's relationship with the British actor comes shortly after her breakup from DJ Zack Bia. The couple was together for six months in 2022 before splitting the same year. Many speculated that Rodrigo's breakup single, "Vampire," was about their time together, though Bia disputed this, maintaining that their relationship ended amicably and there was no lingering beef. Nevertheless, Rodrigo has apparently moved on and is happy with her new guy.