The Mahomes' Holiday Photo Has Fans Cracking Up
What some consider the most beautiful time of the year can be a daunting experience for others. Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes (formerly Matthews), brought their two children to meet Santa Claus, but the sweet encounter didn't quite leave the youngsters jolly.
Brittany took to her Instagram account to share a heartwarming snap of the family with a remarkably lifelike Santa Claus, and while the foursome had a picture-perfect appearance, it was the children's expressions that stole the spotlight. In the photo, Brittany can be seen holding the couple's daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, while Patrick cozied up to Santa on the other side with their son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. The smiling parents seem over the moon, but their young ones seem to have had a contrasting experience — Sterling seemed outright frightened (or at least unhappy to be there), while Bronze wore a puzzled expression.
Fans flocked to the comment section, cracking up. "So cute... They are totally not sure of the bearded man," one person wrote, while another shared, "I love the kid's matching pouty faces," accompanied by a crying laughing emoji. Nevertheless, some approached the holiday photo with a more serious tone, expressing concern about the children. A user commented, "I've never seen littles look so miserable in every photo all the time as these two," but faced opposition from fans who clarified that it was entirely normal for young children to refuse to smile in photos.
The Mahomes' kids loved shooting holiday photos for SKIMS
@skims
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, along with their two children, kick off the holiday season with SKIMS.♬ original sound - SKIMS
Despite the Mahomes' young ones clearly not being in the holiday spirit, the amusing Instagram photo shared by their mom wasn't the first Christmas shoot for the duo. Just a month earlier, the entire football family teamed up with SKIMS, Kim Kardashian's underwear, loungewear, and shapewear brand, to create a holiday campaign.
Although Sterling Skye and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III Mahomes may not have been overly enthusiastic about Santa Claus, they appeared to thoroughly enjoy the photo shoot with their parents. The festive campaign features heartwarming images of the family goofing around, showcasing the evident joy of the Mahomes' youngsters. Even Bronze, who was just under one at the time of the shoot, managed to crack a smile in some of the photos. However, in most others, he appeared perplexed, proving that there's really nothing to be concerned about, as he is, after all, just an ordinary kid.
Sterling Skye also seemed to be enjoying herself, particularly in the photo where she embraces her baby brother. According to People, Brittany Mahomes shared, "We loved shooting for SKIMS as a family and had the best time on set." However, not all social media users were as enthusiastic about the collaboration, alluding to Kardashian's feud with Taylor Swift. Under a carousel of photos Brittany shared on Instagram, one commenter noted, "You can't be friends with Taylor and support SKIMS," while another wrote, "Promoting SKIMS while being friends with Taylor doesn't sit right with me."
It's perfectly normal for kids not to smile in photos
Regardless of anyone's opinions, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are committed to their parenting approach for their two children. When Sterling Skye Mahomes was born in 2021, the NFL quarterback shared with Today that it became difficult to keep her completely out of the spotlight whenever they left the house. He added, "We still want to keep some stuff private, but we figured we [could] show everybody her face at least once or twice or not have to keep hiding her."
The following year, the Mahomes family welcomed Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Brittany frequently provides glimpses into her experiences as a mother of two on her social media platforms, proving the ordinary nature of their daily lives. In December 2022, she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing humorously, "Today is my first day of chaos since having [two] kids. Both screaming, both not wanting to nap."
Considering the circumstances, it's not surprising that capturing simultaneous smiles from both of the Mahomes' little ones in any shared photo proved to be a challenge. Interestingly, scientific research from 2002 posted by the NCBI actually supports this observation, demonstrating that children naturally focus on direct gazes from birth, which helps them process information about their surroundings and the people they're observing. Given that a photographer's face is typically obscured by the camera when a shoot is in progress, it's understandable why younger children, including those from famous families, may not readily smile for photos.