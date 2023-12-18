The Mahomes' Holiday Photo Has Fans Cracking Up

What some consider the most beautiful time of the year can be a daunting experience for others. Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes (formerly Matthews), brought their two children to meet Santa Claus, but the sweet encounter didn't quite leave the youngsters jolly.

Brittany took to her Instagram account to share a heartwarming snap of the family with a remarkably lifelike Santa Claus, and while the foursome had a picture-perfect appearance, it was the children's expressions that stole the spotlight. In the photo, Brittany can be seen holding the couple's daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, while Patrick cozied up to Santa on the other side with their son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. The smiling parents seem over the moon, but their young ones seem to have had a contrasting experience — Sterling seemed outright frightened (or at least unhappy to be there), while Bronze wore a puzzled expression.

Fans flocked to the comment section, cracking up. "So cute... They are totally not sure of the bearded man," one person wrote, while another shared, "I love the kid's matching pouty faces," accompanied by a crying laughing emoji. Nevertheless, some approached the holiday photo with a more serious tone, expressing concern about the children. A user commented, "I've never seen littles look so miserable in every photo all the time as these two," but faced opposition from fans who clarified that it was entirely normal for young children to refuse to smile in photos.