Body Language Expert Tells Us Harry & Meghan's Xmas Card Is 'Deliberate' Split From Will & Kate

Photographs can tell a lot about someone and how they're feeling, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card photo for 2023 is no exception. The e-card was sent on December 15, 2023 from Archewell. According to People, the email also included a hyperlink to the 2022 to 2023 impact report for the Archewell Foundation.

Harry and Meghan's Christmas card photo features the two of them smiling and applauding Team United States during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games earlier in the year. Their Christmas card is missing one key element — a family photo with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The List spoke with body language expert Jess Ponce III to analyze the picture and Harry and Meghan's reasoning for choosing it. Ponce is also a communication coach who has worked with many famous clients and is the author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: Seven Keys to Unlocking the Speaker Within."

"This photo captures a moment of triumph and genuine joy for Prince Harry and Meghan, devoid of any staged elements," Ponce said. He also compared Harry and Meghan's picture to those typically released by other royals: "Unlike typical royal Christmas photos, the couple appears relaxed and unposed, making it clear that this was a spontaneous highlight from their past year as both a couple and entrepreneurs. Remarkably, it transcends their royal status, as their popularity and financial background have undeniably contributed to their success in both stature and business." Ponce also had some thoughts about their body language in the photo.