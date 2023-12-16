Harry And Meghan's 2023 Christmas Card Is Missing One Key Element

'Tis the season, and that means holiday cards are zooming through the postal service and across the world wide web. Cards from the royal family are particularly coveted, as the world eagerly awaits the family portraits and well-wishes from members of the monarchy, usually shared via social media. This year, King Charles III and Queen Camilla chose an image from Coronation Day featuring the two wearing their crowns and royal cloaks, while the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte went more casual, wearing jeans or slacks and white button-down shirts in their official family portrait.

Not to be left out, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also sent out a holiday card via email since their official Instagram is no longer being used. The card was from the duo, as well as Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation. While not personally signed by the California couple, the card did start with, "On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan," later adding in their official royal titles.

In addition to missing a personal signature, there were also two children missing from the photo that was featured on the card.