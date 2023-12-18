Kate Middleton's Throwback Photo Has Everyone Seeing Double With One Royal Kid

Like mother, like son. A much younger Catherine, Princess of Wales, was recently featured in an Instagram post on the Prince and Princess of Wales' account. The picture was taken of Kate Middleton during Christmas in 1983, when she was almost 2 years old. The post was shared in tandem with the Shaping Us campaign, which raises awareness about just how vital the early stages of development are for children.

Kate has already said that helping kids will be her first move when she becomes queen, so it's no wonder she's reminding her Instagram followers about Shaping Us before the holidays. The caption of the throwback post read, "Sharing some festive memories this Christmas because #ShapingUs is all about the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives."

The sentiment is lovely, but something else caught the attention of onlookers. Commenters on the post couldn't help but remark how similar young Kate looks to her and Prince William's youngest son, Prince Louis.