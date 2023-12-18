Kate Middleton's Throwback Photo Has Everyone Seeing Double With One Royal Kid
Like mother, like son. A much younger Catherine, Princess of Wales, was recently featured in an Instagram post on the Prince and Princess of Wales' account. The picture was taken of Kate Middleton during Christmas in 1983, when she was almost 2 years old. The post was shared in tandem with the Shaping Us campaign, which raises awareness about just how vital the early stages of development are for children.
Kate has already said that helping kids will be her first move when she becomes queen, so it's no wonder she's reminding her Instagram followers about Shaping Us before the holidays. The caption of the throwback post read, "Sharing some festive memories this Christmas because #ShapingUs is all about the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives."
The sentiment is lovely, but something else caught the attention of onlookers. Commenters on the post couldn't help but remark how similar young Kate looks to her and Prince William's youngest son, Prince Louis.
Some commenters thought the photo of young Kate was of Prince Louis
The throwback holiday photo of Catherine, Princess of Wales, showed her sitting at a table and looking to the side, and the shape of young Kate Middleton's face is nearly identical to Prince Louis when he was about that same age. Even the way they had their hair styled was similar. One person commented on the post and said, "I think we can all agree Louis is the splitting [sic] image of his mother ... the Middleton gene is visible."
Another said, "Aww!! Catherine was such a cutie pie ... I so do see so many glimpses of baby prince Louis in her." One was confused at first and said, "I didn't read the caption and thought it was our little Prince Louis."
At only 5 years old, Prince Louis has stolen the show with his silly personality at various royal events before. Although he may grow out of that as he gets older, it's also possible that as he ages, he will continue looking more and more like his mom.