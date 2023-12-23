Ant Anstead's Transformation Over The Years
Automotive enthusiasts have been aware of Ant Anstead's unparalleled knowledge of cars (and likable nature) for nearly a decade. Ever since he began hosting Channel 4's "For the Love of Cars" alongside Philip Glenister in 2014, he's been a household name in the U.K. Anstead's move to the U.S. in 2017 to host "Wheeler Dealers," along with his affinity for famous Hollywood women, soon earned him a reputation across the pond as well.
Despite the television host's love for cars, it took some time for Anstead to hit his stride and finally follow his passion, racking up an impressive net worth in the process. Although he began building cars at a young age, his early life was far from the world record-shattering one he has now, with his first career as a police officer before turning to semi-professional soccer. It also took Anstead years (and a couple of divorces) before he finally met his two-time Oscar-winning sweetheart, Renée Zellweger.
But how exactly did Anstead get to where he is today? From his humble beginnings in Devon, England, to his astonishing rise to fame, here's Ant Anstead's incredible transformation over the years.
Ant Anstead had a love for cars early on
Ant Anstead was born on March 28, 1979, in the English coastal town of Plymouth, Devon. Even as a boy, his passion for cars was undeniable. As he explained to Influx Magazine, "I've been into cars since I was little ... I loved building Airfix, Lego, basically anything I could get my hands on that was either broken or needed making. I was a nightmare for my parents!" Learning the ins and outs of automotive engineering at 14 years old, Anstead even attempted to use a lawnmower's engine for his wooden soap box. "I never did get that one going," he reminisced.
By 16, he had built his own car from a kit, despite not having a license to drive it. However, only two years later, Anstead was on the road in an orange, rusty MG Midget and had figured out how to monetize on his impressive expertise. "The skills I have developed over time have been gained by simply being hands on," he added to the outlet. "I think that's the only way to learn, is by doing and trying things for yourself."
He joined the police force at 18
Although cars had clearly been calling his name since he was a kid, Ant Anstead decided to join the police force when he was 18 years old. While speaking on the "Late Night Playset" podcast in July 2023, he said he'd done a bit of traveling after completing school and, soon after, seemingly on a whim, decided to become a cop without even telling his family until the last minute.
Throughout his police career, Anstead had been deeply impacted by his work, which included involvement in murder cases; he even once guarded a high-profile criminal. While speaking on the podcast, he explained, "[Police work has] made me meet and see the worst side of humanity." Anstead stated that he'd seen so much as a cop that it almost felt like a second life to him, as that time was so different from the life he leads today.
Even though he was young when he made this career move, the television host maintained in an interview with Influx Magazine that it was "the best decision [he] ever made." Anstead added, "I knew I didn't want to go down the education route with university etc, so ended up a copper ... I loved being in the police. I was there six years, and five years, 11 months and 29 days of that was incredible."
He and his first wife met in 1996 and had two children together
When you think of the romantic relationships in which Ant Anstead has been involved, famous women from television shows and Hollywood movies probably come to mind. However, before he ever made a name for himself in the entertainment industry, Anstead was with Louise Herbert. The two began dating around 1996 before marrying in 2005 and having two children together named Amelie and Archie.
Sadly, Anstead and Herbert weren't meant to last, and, in October 2017, the television host shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that he and his wife had split. "Despite the fact I am usually a very private person, I do feel the need to let my friends and followers know that Lou and I have been separated since July. Our kids remain our 100% priority," the post read.
In the years since their split, Anstead has since remarried, divorced, and found love yet again, while Herbert and her new man tied the knot in January 2022 in a ceremony attended by her and Anstead's teenage children. When asked about his ex-wife's marriage, Anstead told People, "We spent 22 years together from teenagers to adults and to this day remain very close friends and we stay in regular contact ... We have two amazing kids together who we are incredibly proud of and we will forever be family. I wish them a lifetime full of happiness."
Ant Anstead pursued his car building career in 2005
Going from apprehending criminals and keeping the streets of Hertfordshire, England, safe to building and fixing up cars on television all stemmed from a life-changing incident back in 2005. Ant Anstead was stabbed while arresting a criminal, and this near-death experience led him to leave the police force and focus on what he truly wanted to do with his life: working with cars.
During the "Late Night Playset" podcast, Anstead remarked, "We talk about that stabbing incident. I now look back and I realize that that's the best thing that ever happened to me." While most people would probably view such a horrendous incident as one of the worst of their lives, for Anstead, it's what led him to the career he has today.
Soon after the injury, Anstead followed his passion and began renovating a farmer's cow shed in exchange for free rent to set up his business, which consisted of building and repairing cars. After three years, he was able to expand his company and was approached to appear on television — this would ultimately lead to his hosting career. However, none of this would have happened if he wasn't able to secure funding, which he did through a surprising career turn.
Ant Anstead played semi-professional soccer for 15 years
No longer a cop, Ant Anstead had to look for another source of income to fund his car building and refurbishing business. Thankfully, the multi-talented mechanic and television host is also a talented soccer player who played semi-professional soccer for 15 years with the Isthmian League (formerly known as the Ryman League).
In May 2020, Anstead took to Instagram to reminisce about his soccer days, alongside several snaps from some of the matches he played over the years. "Having played over 700 non league games I have years and years of stories! I look back with so many memories! And I am still the only player to win @ryman league promotion both as a Striker and as a Keeper," the caption read. Anstead's post occurred during COVID lockdown, and, though he took the time to recognize his own stellar achievements, he also noted the importance of sports. He added, "During quarantine we reali[z]e that now more than ever!"
In 2014, the car enthusiast began his TV hosting career
These days, Ant Anstead seems as if he was born to host his own television shows, but, surprisingly, he turned down his first offer from television producers to appear on a British show. Thankfully, it wasn't his only shot at TV presenting, and, in 2013, Anstead landed the co-hosting gig for Channel 4's "For the Love of Cars" alongside Philip Glenister. The series premiered in 2014 and followed the two Brits as they searched for classic, derelict cars to restore while delving into their history.
The show became a huge turning point for Anstead. He and Glenister spoke with Channel 4 after the show's first season in 2015, and Anstead explained that, as glamorous as his job may seem, it's often difficult. "There's a whole romantic vision that restoring cars is cupcakes and rainbows. It isn't," he said. "Car restoration is hard work. It's graft, it's long hours, it's a horrible, dirty, sweaty job. You cut your knuckles, you tear your hair out, no two cars are the same, parts are impossible to come by. It requires a degree of patience, but I'd say a bigger degree of passion."
Ant Anstead expanded his entertainment career and started a production company
After just a few years in the spotlight, Ant Anstead racked up an impressive number of television gigs. Following the conclusion of "For the Love of Cars," he went on to appear in, and often host, a range of television shows and films, including "Chinese New Year: The Biggest Celebration on Earth," "The Lost Lotus: Restoring a Race Car," and "Britain's Greatest Invention."
In addition to his uptick in on-screen appearances, Anstead began working behind the scenes as well, creating his own production company called Angel 22. Apparently, he's very particular about the projects he selects. While speaking with Industry Magazine in 2022, the car enthusiast explained, "I only do projects that fascinate me. I've turned down more than I've done." Throughout his car-focused career, Anstead has beaten nine Guinness World Records and, with so many projects in such quick succession, he became a national treasure in England. The television host kept moving up the ladder, so, naturally, his next move was across the pond for one of his most notable shows.
In 2017, he moved to America to host Wheeler Dealers
Before Ant Anstead landed the coveted hosting job of "Wheeler Dealers," another famous mechanic had become known for the show. Edd China hosted the series from its premiere in 2003 until 2017, working with presenter Mike Brewer to refurbish and sell classic cars. When it came time for the beloved host to exit "Wheeler Dealers," Anstead was offered the gig for the upcoming 14th season and moved to California.
When speaking with People in 2021, he explained that he never expected to love living in America as much as he did. "It's weird, because I only moved out to America for one job, but the moment I moved here, within the first week, I felt at home," he said. "I felt connected to California immediately."
Anstead was also under a lot of pressure to live up to China's legacy. While speaking with DriveTribe in 2020, he explained, "At the beginning, it was an overwhelming amount of pressure. 'Wheeler Dealers' had been around for so long that whoever that mechanic is is ultimately going to be criticized because, unfortunately, that is the way the world's gone at the moment." Despite Anstead's rocky start, he hosted "Wheeler Dealers" until 2019 when it was announced the show would return to the U.K. Having already established his life in California, Anstead wished to remain in America where he already had other projects in the works.
He became involved in charitable efforts
In addition to his incredible achievements in the automotive and entertainment industries, Ant Anstead became involved in charitable efforts. He has been listed as a patron for Harrison's Fund, the first charity to support those with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. In 2022, Anstead told Laguna Beach Magazine why the cause is so close to his heart, saying, "The founder of Harrison's Fund, is a close friend and his son, Harrison, is the same age as my son, Archie. The difference between our boys is one simple gene — a gene that means Harrison will likely die in his 20s ... Duchenne is more common than people know and there is a real chance we can make an impact."
In 2017, Anstead also took part in a showdown for charity with Mike Brewster in which they and their teams restored and built a car that was then sold in an auction for their respective charities. In total, the event raised £45,000 for the Marie Crawford Boyd Foundation and Harrison's Fund. Speaking with The MG Owners' Club after the event, Anstead said, "When I first had the vision of building the racer, I knew that it was going to be special and I'm over the moon that the car has helped raise awareness and funds for Harrison's Fund — a charity very close to my heart!"
The TV host married and later divorced Christina Hall
At the end of 2017, Ant Anstead fell for another reality TV star and fan of fixer-upper projects: Christina Hall. The HGTV star and the "Wheeler Dealers" host became official in January 2018 and married by the end of the year. Hall and Anstead seemed like the perfect couple and looked happier than ever when they announced they were expecting their first child together in March 2019; their son, Hudson, was born six months later. Sadly, the couple only celebrated one wedding anniversary because, by September 2020, they separated.
In an interview with People following their breakup, Anstead spoke about this difficult period in his life, explaining, "It really hit me hard. The impact on me, my sleep, my diet, my stress, it showed. But I reached this turning point where I was either going to dwell in the darkness or I was just going to slap myself around the face a few times and say, 'Wake up; you're incredibly blessed. Focus on all the great things.'"
Their split and subsequent divorce also tragically led to a difficult custody battle between Hall and Anstead that lasted until December 2022, resulting in the exes sharing custody.
Ant Anstead started dating Renée Zellweger after meeting her on set
It was thanks to yet another of Ant Anstead's shows that he met his Hollywood leading lady and girlfriend, Renée Zellweger. The couple were introduced while filming the spinoff of "Celebrity IOU," a show in which a famous person gifts a home to somebody in their lives. They filmed their car-themed episode of "Celebrity IOU Joyride" in June 2021 and, just a few months later, made their relationship official on Instagram. But it seemed as if a higher power may have had a hand in Anstead and Zellweger's chance meeting.
Speaking with Harper's Bazaar in March 2022, the "Bridget Jones's Diary" star divulged the details on how she met her beau. While watching the original version of "Celebrity IOU," Zellweger was reminded of her dear friend, Nanci Ryder, who had died from ALS in 2020. She wanted to honor the nurses who had taken care of her friend, so she appeared on Anstead's show, and the rest is history. When asked if the movie star believed Ryder had been looking out for her and sent Anstead as "a gift," Zellweger replied, "Yeah, we do joke about that. She's always doing her best. It made me smile. It made me smile to think on this, yeah, the serendipity of it all."
Ant Anstead risked everything for his latest show
At this point, it seems that Ant Anstead has done it all, from police work to semi-professional soccer and television hosting, covering a range of topics like cars, travel, entertainment, and crafts. But he's nowhere close to throwing in the towel, and, apparently, his newest show is even bigger and better than anything he's done before.
In an April 2023 interview with People, Anstead spoke about the concept of his latest project, a five-part docuseries called "Radford Reborn." Like his 2022 series, "Radford Returns," the show follows Anstead and his business partner, Formula One racer Jenson Button (who also appeared on "Radford Returns" alongside Mark Stubbs), as they set out to build a supercar for Radford, a luxury vehicle company in the U.K. "This is personally a huge risk for me. We have seven people, and we privately funded this. We are doing it. We're risking everything," Anstead said.
Following the successful launch of "Radford Reborn," which premiered on Speedvision in April 2023, Anstead said fans can expect more seasons of the show in the future. "I like making authentic TV, and this is authentic TV," he noted.