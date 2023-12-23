Ant Anstead's Transformation Over The Years

Automotive enthusiasts have been aware of Ant Anstead's unparalleled knowledge of cars (and likable nature) for nearly a decade. Ever since he began hosting Channel 4's "For the Love of Cars" alongside Philip Glenister in 2014, he's been a household name in the U.K. Anstead's move to the U.S. in 2017 to host "Wheeler Dealers," along with his affinity for famous Hollywood women, soon earned him a reputation across the pond as well.

Despite the television host's love for cars, it took some time for Anstead to hit his stride and finally follow his passion, racking up an impressive net worth in the process. Although he began building cars at a young age, his early life was far from the world record-shattering one he has now, with his first career as a police officer before turning to semi-professional soccer. It also took Anstead years (and a couple of divorces) before he finally met his two-time Oscar-winning sweetheart, Renée Zellweger.

But how exactly did Anstead get to where he is today? From his humble beginnings in Devon, England, to his astonishing rise to fame, here's Ant Anstead's incredible transformation over the years.