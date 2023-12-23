11 Facts About Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo
You might not know who Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo is, but you've definitely heard of her family members. She comes from not one, but two political dynasties — the Kennedys and the Cuomos. Her mother is lawyer, author, and human rights activist Kerry Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy. Her father is Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York who served in office from 2011 to 2021.
Despite having two of the most powerful names in modern history, Kennedy-Cuomo is making a name for herself through her work in politics, advocacy, and social change. She was born on August 26, 1997, and it's evident that her upbringing was heavily influenced by her family's political and social causes. She often uses her voice and status to raise awareness about important issues like sexual violence, mental health, and sexual identities, and she has worked for several organizations dedicated to enacting social change. Want to learn more? Good news — we've rounded up 11 facts about the influential public figure.
She graduated from Brown University
Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo is an Ivy League scholar. The young activist enrolled at the prestigious Brown University in 2016, majoring in education and human development with a focus on social inequality. While she technically graduated in 2020, she had to wait until 2022 for the official ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Her father Andrew Cuomo congratulated his daughter and the rest of the 2020 graduates while acknowledging it was a strange time for everyone. "Congratulations to all 2020 graduates," he posted on Twitter. "While the celebrations are different this year, the pride is even stronger. And to my daughter Michaela, who officially graduates today: The best is yet to come. That I promise."
In 2022, Kennedy-Cuomo's mother Kerry Kennedy shared a series of pictures on Instagram of her daughter's belated graduation ceremony. Some of the pictures featured included Kennedy-Cuomo in her cap and gown, a shot of her posing with her friends, and one where she holds her furry white dog. "In tears of pride for my youngest, the sunshine embodied, boisterous angel Michaela. She is a daily inspiration, and I know she will be so for so many more following her graduation. The Brown alumni cohort and indeed the whole world is lucky to have you in it," read the caption.
Michaela was politically active on campus
Being raised by the members of two political dynasties seems to have made a big impact on Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, who was very politically active during her time as a student at Brown University. She worked as a staff writer for the Brown Political Review, a student-run, nonpartisan publication, where she explored topics like the political divide in America and the cultural genocide of Muslims in China. She also served as a sexual assault peer educator for three years, where she ran student workshops aimed at examining and tackling the systems that normalize sexual assault.
Most notably, she was the founder and president of CUSP: Cultivating Upstanders for Sexual Assault Prevention, which started as a university club aimed at preventing sexual violence on campus. According to her LinkedIn page, the organization examines rape culture with the goal of educating and empowering members to take action when it happens.
While she was in charge, the club consisted of over 150 members and worked with dozens of other student-run clubs on campus. The club's "Make Love" curriculum teaches members how to identify and prevent sexual assault, and how to support survivors. Kennedy-Cuomo set up an extensive structure, curriculum, and customs of the organization so that other leaders could bring the club to their campuses.
She protested the Trump administration's immigration policy
In 2018, the Trump administration enforced a "zero tolerance" immigration policy, prosecuting anyone who illegally entered the country. Children were held separately from their parents in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities along the U.S.-Mexico border, which sparked public outrage.
Adding fuel to the fire was former First Lady Melania Trump, who wore an army green jacket emblazoned with the words "I don't really care, do u?" while visiting the migrant children. People around the country rallied to protest the family separation, and among those speaking out was Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo while marching in the annual Hyannis Port Fourth of July parade in 2018. Along with her sister, grandmother Ethel Kennedy, and other family members, Kennedy-Cuomo donned a homemade green jacket painted with the words "I really do care," an obvious dig at the first lady's fashion choice. T
hey also held up signs that said "Break bread, not families," which is more than just a catchy slogan; it's a nod to an initiative set up by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation. The "Break Bread Not Families" initiative urges people to join their hunger strike to protest the family separation and donate the money they would have spent on food instead. It's clear Kennedy-Cuomo wants to bring attention to the work done by her family's foundation and is following in the footsteps of her parents who have both dedicated their careers to social justice.
Kennedy-Cuomo came out as queer in 2021
In June 2021, Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo came out as queer on Instagram. She posted a picture of herself against a backdrop of rainbow flags along with a lengthy caption addressing her fellow LGBTQ members and allies. "Today, I stand in my queer identity with pride, and in memory of those who came before me," she wrote. "I stand indebted to the activists who fought for my right to love and happiness. I stand with a helping hand outreached to those finding their way from under socially constructed boxes to emerge from the closet. I'm standing with you."
She reassured individuals struggling to come out that they are not alone and worthy of love and support. She called on heterosexual allies to support their friends by speaking out against homophobia. She tagged The Trevor Project, an organization that provides crisis support services to LGBTQ young people, and urged those struggling to reach out for help.
She also condemned Instagram for its ongoing censorship of words related to the LGBTQ community, as it contributes to the stigmatization and marginalization of sexual identities. Kennedy-Cuomo argued that this form of censorship relegates sexual identities to "vulgar fetishes and porn niches" whose existence is viewed as radical and wrong. She explained that when Instagram limits access to information and community support, members of the LGBTQ community face increased vulnerability to sexual assault, hate crimes, unemployment, and other social problems. Their mental health may also suffer as a result, she added.
She came out as demisexual
Only a month after coming out as queer, Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo revealed something else about her sexual identity: She's demisexual. She hopped on Instagram Live with author and activist Donato Tramuto to discuss the term, which refers to individuals who are only sexually attracted to people with whom they share an emotional bond.
Kennedy-Cuomo opened up about struggling to find a label that resonated with her sexual identity. She went from "fearing" she was a lesbian in elementary school, to coming out as bisexual in middle school, to claiming pansexuality in high school. "I've recently learned more about demisexuality and have believed that that identity resonates with me most," she said (via People).
She also spoke about her fear of coming out because she didn't want to be accused of seeking attention. She lamented the notion that people have to disclose their sexual identities but believes it's vital to do so in today's society. "I've definitely always dreamed of a world in which nobody will have to come out, because everybody's sexuality will be assumed fluid and none of our business," she said (via People). "But in a world that force-feeds cisgender heterosexuality, coming out of the closet is a lifelong process of unpacking internalized social constructions and stigmas."
Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo is open about mental health
"How Are You, Really?" is a platform that collects and shares honest, uplifting stories of real people to destigmatize mental health. Michael Kennedy-Cuomo opened up about her mental health struggles in a video posted by the platform. "I thought if people found out I struggled with mental well-being despite being so blessed, I would be viewed as needy or unreliable or dramatic," she said.
She also opened up about her anxieties brought upon by the pandemic, from people losing their jobs to their lives. The pandemic was a time of mass uncertainty, but going to therapy stopped her from obsessing over things she couldn't control. "I thought college admissions wouldn't accept me and employers wouldn't accept me. Turns out I was wrong. Being open and being able to talk about these challenges was the only way for me to get the resources and help I needed. Unfortunately, not everyone feels enough support or has access to these resources," she said.
She also served as a co-producer on a collection of stories shared by survivors of interpersonal violence, examining the interconnection between interpersonal violence and mental health challenges. She was also the graphic designer for the story artwork and co-author of the resources.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
She uses her platforms to promote her parents' work
Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo clearly cares about the same issues as her parents and is supportive of their work. She often uses her social media platforms to promote their work to her peers and followers.
In July 2018, she co-hosted a fundraiser for her father's reelection campaign with her older sister Mariah at The Surf Lodge in Montauk. She posted a picture from the event to her Instagram account, using the caption to thank everyone who attended and urge her followers to donate to their cause. "If you missed it you can still support our dad's fight for rights of LGBTQIA people, women, immigrants, and all, by donating $5 on his website!!," she wrote.
In December 2022, she shared pictures on Instagram of herself with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were in New York to attend the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, hosted by her mother Kerry Kennedy's foundation. "Congrats to mom on an incredible event," Kennedy-Cuomo wrote. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award for tackling issues like racism and mental health challenges. "Congratulations to two of the people whose courage and resilience have inspired me most, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the #RFKHumanRightsAward," read another part of the caption.
Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo is an advocate against sexual assault
Michaela Cuomo-Kennedy has a long history of standing against sexual assault and being a vocal advocate for survivors. When she was only 17 years old, she created and sold shirts to raise money to raise awareness about sexual assault. The shirts were white with pink lettering that read "My having a good a** does not give you a right to be one" as well as "#stopsexualASSault." Cuomo-Kennedy sold them through booster.com at $20 each, with the proceeds going towards the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights. In the site description, Kennedy-Cuomo draws attention to the frequency of rape and the alarmingly low rate of prosecution of sexual assault.
While in college, she wrote she wrote a piece for the Brown Political Review called "Institutional Gaslighting: Investigations to Silence the Victim and Protect the Perp." In the essay, she lambastes the institutions of power that investigate allegations of sexual misconduct, accusing them of protecting themselves and perpetrators over the victims. "In effect, the goal of those who investigate the wrongdoing is not to decipher the truth or dole the consequences, but rather to silence the victim, consequently enabling the predator," she wrote.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
She defended her father amidst the allegations against him
While Michaela Cuomo-Kennedy has always advocated for victims of sexual assault, she stood by her father, then-Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, when he was accused of sexual assault in 2021. A report revealed that 11 women had accused Cuomo of inappropriate behavior, including unwanted groping, kissing, and sexual comments. Cuomo ended up resigning from office due to the allegations.
In November 2021, Cuomo-Kennedy shared a link on Twitter to an article titled "Unprecedented Abuse Of Power: What The Media Still Isn't Telling You About The Cuomo Debacle," written by Michael Tracey. "Finally. Please read," she tweeted. The author of the article calls the allegations "a manufactured #MeToo-style PR offensive" to oust Cuomo from office. The author points out the conflict of interest because the woman who led the investigation, New York Attorney General Letitia James, actually planned to run for Cuomo's position.
The reactions to Cuomo-Kennedy's change of tune were mixed. Many were disappointed by Cuomo-Kennedy's shift in position, choosing to believe all victims until the accused is her father. "Be a better human than this. It's insidious to invalidate the experiences of other women because your father is involved in the scandal," tweeted one user. "I wish more for someone proclaiming to be an 'activist.'" However, others applauded her for supporting her father and agreed that the scandal seemed to be manufactured for ulterior motives.
She has a thriving online business
You can add CEO to the list of Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo's accomplishments. During the pandemic, she set up an online business called "Mic Loves Me" that sells spiritual products and healing services. As of December 2023, her business has made almost 600 sales and has an average rating of 5 stars on Etsy.
Kennedy-Cuomo describes her business as a place where like-minded individuals can come together to heal, connect, and learn. She sells what she calls "dopamine decor," which includes one-of-a-kind pieces like candles or artwork that transform homes into happy and safe places. She also offers healing services like tarot card readings, chakra balancing, and divine life alignment coaching.
One of the standout pieces she's made in the past is a creative take on a vulva painted by Kennedy-Cuomo herself, meant to reduce the stigma and shame surrounding women's sexuality and pleasure. "Creating this artwork was an exercise for me in reclaiming and redefining my power portal, and I now hope it can accompany someone else in their healing and empowerment!" she wrote on Instagram.
She loves traveling and having fun
Take one look at Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo's LinkedIn page, and you'll see an extensive list of internships and work experiences. But the former governor's daughter is not all work and no play. Judging by her Instagram account, she loves having fun too. Her grid is filled with pictures of her attending costume parties, having sunset picnics on the beach, and hanging out with friends at the park. She even attended the Governors Ball Music Festival in 2021, decked out in festival gear, where she watched fireworks with friends.
Kennedy-Cuomo is also well-traveled and embraces the food and cultures of the countries she visits. In 2023, she went on a family trip to Sicily, Italy, to visit her dad's ancestral homeland. Kennedy-Cuomo shared pictures of the country's beautiful architecture and natural landscapes, and she gushed about her love of pasta in a caption. On her 2020 trip to Paris, she cruised along the River Seine, went snorkeling, and took pictures under the Eiffel Tower. In 2019, she visited Jerusalem where she partook in the tradition of placing notes in the Wailing Wall. She's also been swimming in Belize, sunbathing in St. Tropez, hiking in Colorado, and sailing in Cape Cod.