11 Facts About Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo

Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo is an Ivy League scholar. The young activist enrolled at the prestigious Brown University in 2016, majoring in education and human development with a focus on social inequality. While she technically graduated in 2020, she had to wait until 2022 for the official ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Her father Andrew Cuomo congratulated his daughter and the rest of the 2020 graduates while acknowledging it was a strange time for everyone. "Congratulations to all 2020 graduates," he posted on Twitter. "While the celebrations are different this year, the pride is even stronger. And to my daughter Michaela, who officially graduates today: The best is yet to come. That I promise."

In 2022, Kennedy-Cuomo's mother Kerry Kennedy shared a series of pictures on Instagram of her daughter's belated graduation ceremony. Some of the pictures featured included Kennedy-Cuomo in her cap and gown, a shot of her posing with her friends, and one where she holds her furry white dog. "In tears of pride for my youngest, the sunshine embodied, boisterous angel Michaela. She is a daily inspiration, and I know she will be so for so many more following her graduation. The Brown alumni cohort and indeed the whole world is lucky to have you in it," read the caption.